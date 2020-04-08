Trump “Blows a virus to dismiss the rule of law and the Constitution”

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s “deadline”, former FBI official and MSNBC Homeland Security contributor Frank Figliuzzi, accused President Donald Trump of “exploiting” the coronavirus pandemic.

He claimed that Trump was working “to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution.”

When asked about Trump removing the Inspector General who had to oversee spending, stimuli, Figliuzzi said, “Here is a president who is exploiting a national crisis to advance his own agenda, his own vengeance, their own benefit. The concept that inspector general Nicolle makes is the anathema, the concept that is diametrically opposed to everything this president does. What do I mean by that? IG is in favor of unvarnished truth, reporting facts, crushing numbers, rule of law and compliance. This is what they do for a living and it just rubs Trump the wrong way someone is going to get the truth.

He continued, “He does not want to hear the truth. We must not only fight this virus to save our lives, we must fight it, we must save this democracy. This president is exploiting a virus to dismantle the state. of law and the Constitution. “

He added: “He sees the truth as an adversary. Those who represent the truth and uphold the rule of law and enforcement simply are not compatible with his administration. So he found a way to start doing that. Hope I’m wrong but we could even see the pardons As the death toll increases in a national health crisis we see it fall into anything ahead of its agenda If you believe the American people don’t he will remember this, if he thinks the military sailors on this ship with Captain Crozier will forget that their captain was removed to fight for them, if he thinks the healthcare professionals will forget. they have no PPE which puts his life down every day, if he thinks people forget that he has to jeopardize his life by going to vote in a primary in Wisconsin, on the right, death or democracy, he is, unfortunately wrong. a strategic mistake on his part. “

Figliuzzi concluded, “I hate to draw the analogy between this week’s recovery, perhaps, for the deadliest period in American history, but I also sadly think we should favor the White House person n ‘ You know, in my FBI days, Nicolle, some of the most daring criminals I saw were those that exploited the humanitarian crises, the humanitarian crisis [11/11, Hurricane Katrine] for my own benefit. I thought it to be the scorniest thing I’d ever seen, and I have to say, I see the President’s behavior resembling this kind of inhuman exploitation of a crisis. “

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN