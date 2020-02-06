Trump blows up “corrupt and dishonest people” who indicted

February 6 (UPI) – President Donald Trump, who appeared in court for the first time after his impeachment on Thursday, beat up the “dishonest and corrupt people” responsible for his impeachment.

At the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said, without specifically mentioning the House Democrats who had two impeachments against him in December, that he and the country had been “horribly tortured.”

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been horribly tested by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” he said. “They did everything they could to destroy us, thereby seriously injuring the nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they have placed themselves far ahead of our great country.”

Attention was drawn to the president after the Senate voted against him on two charges on Wednesday afternoon, which was the expected outcome of the third impeachment procedure against the president in US history.

The Chamber voted 52 to 48 against Trump for abuse of power and 53 to 47 for Congress disability. Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to join the Democrats.

Trump praised the Senate Republicans who acquitted him.

“Yesterday, before and after weeks, courageous republican leaders and politicians had the wisdom, strength and power to do what everyone thinks is right,” he said, adding: “So many people have been injured and we cannot allow that. ”

Trump spoke to a gathering of 3,500 attendees at the prayer breakfast, attended by elected officials, diplomats, and religious and political leaders. The all-day event is hosted by GOP members of the congress and organized by the non-profit Fellowship Foundation.

One of the other participants was the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who led impeachment efforts against Trump. She stood on the podium in front of the President and prayed for oppressed religious minorities around the world.

Elected Taiwan Vice President William Lai Ching-te will also be there to discuss the possibility of meeting with Trump. Visiting Lai, a staunch supporter of the self-governing island’s formal independence from China, is considered the best-known Taiwanese politician’s trip to the United States in decades.

Analysts said it could have the potential to further strain Washington-Beijing relations as the two nations continue to negotiate an end to the trade conflict and coordinate a response to a fatal outbreak of the corona virus that originated in China. The United States formally adopts a “One China Policy” that does not recognize Taiwan’s official name “Republic of China”.