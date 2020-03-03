[trump-brags-about-his-‘very-good’-relationship-with-taliban-co-founder]

With mates like these…

For the duration of his stop by to the Countrywide Institutes of Wellbeing on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump touted the evidently fantastic marriage he now has with Taliban co-founder and deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, with whom he’d spoken on the cellular phone many several hours before.

“The marriage is really good that I have with the Mullah and we had a excellent, extensive discussion currently,” he instructed reporters. “They want to cease the violence, they’d like to stop violence also.”

Trump claimed that the U.S. and the terrorist group “all have a really common interest” simply because “we’re hunting to get this ended.”

On Saturday, Trump signed a peace offer with Taliban leaders in which the U.S. agreed to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

Watch Trump underneath: