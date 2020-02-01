Trump brakes immigrants from 6 nations in the election campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration announced on Friday that it was restricting immigrants from six other countries that officials said were not complying with minimum security standards as part of an election year to further curb immigration.

Officials said immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania would be given new restrictions on certain visas for entering the United States. But it’s not a total travel ban, unlike President Donald Trump’s previous efforts, which have caused outrage around the world for targeting Muslims.

Trump signed a proclamation on the restrictions on Friday; They take effect on February 21

The announcement came when Trump tried to move ahead with immigration. He highlighted a signature issue that motivated supporters in 2016 and hoped it would have the same effect this November. The government recently announced restrictions on childbirth tourism. She advocates the sharp decline in border crossings on the US-Mexico border and points to the progress made in building the border wall.

“It is fundamental to national security and common sense that if a foreign nation wants to take advantage of immigration and entry into the United States, it must meet the basic security requirements required by American law enforcement and intelligence services have been established. ” The White House said in a statement.

In Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea and Nigeria, all immigration visas would be suspended. These are applicants who want to live permanently in the United States. These include visas for people sponsored by family members or employers, and the Diversity Visa program, which provided up to 55,000 visas in the last lottery. In December, for example, 40,666 immigration visas were issued worldwide.

Diversity visas are suspended in Sudan and Tanzania. The U.S. State Department uses computer drawing to elect people from all over the world for up to 55,000 visas. Nigeria is already excluded from the lottery, as are other countries where more than 50,000 locals have immigrated to the United States in the past five years.

Non-immigration visas were not affected – they were issued to people traveling to the United States for a temporary stay. This includes visas for tourists, business people, or people seeking medical treatment. In December, around 650,760 non-immigration visas were issued worldwide.

The new restrictions quickly met with criticism from immigrants who criticized it as a new Muslim ban.

Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are mostly Muslim countries. Nigeria, the seventh largest nation in the world with more than 200 million inhabitants, is roughly evenly divided between Christians and Muslims, according to the Pew Research Center, but has the fifth largest Muslim population in the world.

Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigration Rights Project, said existing visa restrictions should not be expanded.

“President Trump is doubling his anti-Muslim policy – and is using the ban to put even more of his prejudice into practice by excluding more communities from colors,” he said. “Families, universities, and businesses in the US are paying an ever higher price for President Trump’s ignorance and racism.”

There were rumors of a possible new ban for weeks, and the first thing to think about was Belarus. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had traveled to Eastern Europe when the restrictions were announced and Belarus was not on the list.

Acting Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said Homeland Security officials would work with countries to improve their security requirements and help them get off the list. Wolf said some nations could meet the new standards in time.

“These countries mostly want to be helpful, they want to do the right thing, they have ties to the United States, but for a variety of reasons they have failed to meet these minimum requirements,” said Wolf.

The current restrictions follow Trump’s travel ban, which the Supreme Court found lawful in 2018. They are considerably milder than Trump’s original ban, which had suspended entry from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days, and blocked refugee admissions for 120 days and suspended trips from Syria. The government has suspended most immigration and non-immigration visas for applicants from these countries. There are exceptions for students and those with “important contacts” in the United States.

Trump said a travel ban was needed to protect the Americans. However, the opponents have argued that he wants to target Muslim countries, referring to comments he made in 2015 as a candidate calling for “to completely shut down Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives.” find out what’s going on “.

The seven countries in which the ban applies include countries with little or no diplomatic ties to the United States, and five mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Wolf said immigration visas were chosen because people with this visa are the hardest to remove after arriving in the United States.

The initial ban was immediately blocked by the courts, resulting in a month-long process to develop clear standards and federal review procedures to comply with legal models.

According to Wolf, the officials have examined countries for compliance with minimum standards for identification and exchange of information and determined whether the countries have properly pursued the risks of terrorism or public security. Officials examined whether countries used modern passports, exchanged information that the United States could validate for travelers, and identified possible criminals in a way that the United States could recognize before entering. They rated the answers and ranked the nations.

The government authorities then discussed whether the countries had different but important contacts with the United States, and then decided on restrictions.

“The only way to reduce the risk is to introduce these travel restrictions,” said Wolf.

The announcement was expected on the third anniversary of the first order being issued on January 27, 2017.

David Bier, an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said the enlargement was unfounded and “even less rational than all previous iterations.”

“This list of nations has no basis in the security factors on which it should be based,” he said. “It’s just another arbitrary exercise to keep legal immigrants away.”