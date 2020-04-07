Trump Calling IG Critical Report Coronavirus Response ‘Just Wrong,’ Implies That It Can Be Politically Motivated

President Donald Trump said on Monday during the corona virus task force briefing that a report from the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that indicated a lack of supply of corona virus testing and long waiting times might be politically motivated.

“Hospitals report that a shortage of test supplies and extended time for test results limit the ability of hospitals to monitor the health of patients and staff,” read a report Monday by Deputy Chief Inspector General Christi Grimm. Personal protective equipment is also not widely available, as well as other basics such as food and toilet paper.

Trump doubts the truth of the report. “That’s wrong,” Trump said.

President Trump then asked a reporter to identify the person who wrote the report.

“Did I hear the word Inspector General? Really?” Trump asked. “That’s wrong. Where did it come from, your Inspector General? What’s his name? Find me his name. Let me know, okay? If you can find me, I will appreciate it.”

“We have more testing and have more results than any country in the world,” Trump continued. “They are doing an extraordinary job. Now, (other countries) are all calling us. They want our tests. What are we doing? How do you do the 5 minute test? How do you do the 15 minute test?”

“Give me the name of the Inspector General,” Trump added. “Can politics be incorporated into it?”

Trump might have made a reference to Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson, who fired Trump on Friday. Atkinson has played an important role in launching the impeachment process against Trump after notifying the US Congress about complaints of alleged improper complaints in telephone calls between Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl told Trump that Grimm had been appointed to his post in January 2020, but did not immediately mention the fact that Grimm had also served during the Obama administration.

After being told that Grimm had served during the Obama administration, Trump told Karl that he was a “third-class reporter.”

“Look, there’s a lot of fake news,” Trump said. “You are a third-rate reporter and what you just said is embarrassing, okay? You ask me. You say, ‘Sir, they have just been appointed.’ Look at what you are saying. Now I say, “When were they, when was this person, how long was it in government?” Well, that was appointed in the Obama administration. “

“Thank you very much, Jon, thank you very much,” Trump added. “You will never succeed.”

According to information from the HHS website, Grimm began his career in the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) in 1999.

“Ms. Grimm serves as an executive liaison by involving Government partners, national professional associations, and the private sector,” the website reads, “and she often represents OIG as a speaker on educational programs and before Congress and the media.”

