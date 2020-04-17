Trump calls Andrew Cuomo “complains” about Coronavirus funding

Chairman Donald Trump torn Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on the “complaint” to the federal government “passing money without passing money” – a comment made by the CEO of New York in a press conference on Friday.

Governor Cuomo has to spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! ”Trump responded to the comments in a tweet.

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining.” Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or used, provided a large number of fans that you should have, and helped you with….

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The president went on to say that “New York has a lot more money, aid and equipment than any other state.”

And. Test what you need to do. We have given New York much more money, help and equipment than any other state, and these great men and women who have done their job never hear you thank you. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Cuomo told a news conference on Friday that both Trump and the federal government were burdening and blaming individual states – but they were not subsidizing such a measure.

“Don’t ask the states to do this, it’s up to the governors, the governors, the governors, okay. Is there funding so I can do the things you want me to do? Cuomo said. “No. It passes money without passing money.”

“Passing the buck, which is the opposite of the buck stops here, the buck doesn’t stop here, I pass the buck, and I don’t pass the money. I am not giving financial aid to really fulfill the responsibility, “the governor added.

As of Friday afternoon, Trump had sent another tweet targeting Cuomo for “ridiculous” “40,000 ventilators.”

Cuomo wanted a ridiculous “40 thousand ventilators.” We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plentiful. The state should have had them in stock!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

