Trump calls for $ 50 million in business help and payroll tax relief to combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump called on Wednesday night to take steps to combat the U.S. economy against the threat of a coronavirus pandemic, including reducing payroll taxes and helping government small businesses.

Speaking to the nation in a televised Oval Office address for the first time, Trump emphasized the country’s financial and economic health, including unemployment at historic low levels and a healthy banking system.

“This immense economic prosperity gives us the flexibility, reserves and resources to cope with any threat that comes our way,” said Trump. “This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment that we can overcome together as a nation and as a world.”

President Trump said he would entrust the Small Business Administration with capital and liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus. These would include low interest loans that are intended to overcome temporary economic disruptions caused by the virus. The president asked that he ask Congress for an additional $ 50 billion to support the program.

Trump said he will use the emergency authority to instruct tax authorities to defer tax payments to individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic. The president said this would provide additional liquidity to $ 200 million.

Trump also renewed his call for immediate payroll taxes. Trump this week proposed to lawmakers that the suspension of the entire Social Security payroll tax has been suspended for the remainder of the year.

“Hopefully they consider it very strongly,” Trump said.

Democrats have said they are opposed to a payroll tax reduction. Top Republican lawmakers have said a payroll tax cut doesn’t have enough support on Capitol Hill to get approval.

President Trump also said that his administration will come up with a plan to make sure that individuals with a coronavirus or forced to take off work to care for someone who is sick will continue to be paid. This is considered an important step in getting hourly paid employees without sick leave provided by the employer to stay home if they contract the virus.