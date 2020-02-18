[trump-calls-for-all-cases-stemming-from-mueller-probe-to-be-‘thrown-out’]



FILE Picture: U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Drive 1 right after the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Seaside, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

February 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday referred to as for all instances stemming from Specific Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to be “thrown out” and recommended he could provide a lawsuit in excess of the make a difference.

“Everything getting to do with this fraudulent investigation is … badly tainted and, in my viewpoint, need to be thrown out,” Trump reported in a sequence of tweets.

“If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everybody all above the area … BUT Probably I Continue to WILL,” Trump continued.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey Modifying by Andrew Heavens)