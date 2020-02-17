[trump-calls-for-russia-to-prevent-backing-syrian-‘atrocities’]

An aerial see taken on February five, 2020, displays the rebel-held city of Ariha in the northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province adhering to an air strike by pro-regime forces. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 — President Donald Trump has identified as for Russia to conclude its assist for the Syrian regime’s “atrocities” as he expressed US issue more than violence in the Idlib area, the White Household stated Sunday.

In a get in touch with with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump “expressed issue around the violence in Idlib, Syria and… conveyed the United States’ need to see an close to Russia’s aid for the Assad regime’s atrocities.”

President Bashar al-Assad’s forces designed new gains Sunday in their offensive against the very last key rebel bastion in the northwest region of Idlib.

Backed by Russian air strikes, Syrian government forces have held up the assault in Idlib and parts of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces considering the fact that December.

On Sunday, just after clashes and air strikes, regime forces “were in manage of all the villages and smaller cities around Aleppo for the initially time considering that 2012,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Legal rights said.

The Russian-backed offensive has brought on the largest wave of displacement in Syria’s civil war, with 800,000 folks fleeing since December, the United Nations states.

In the Saturday cellular phone phone with Erdogan, Trump also “reiterated that ongoing foreign interference in Libya would only provide to worsen the problem.”

Libya has been mired in chaos considering that a 2011 Nato-backed rebellion killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with two rival administrations vying for electric power.

States like Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt support strongman Khalifa Haftar, even though the UN-recognised Authorities of National Accord is backed by Turkey and Qatar. — AFP