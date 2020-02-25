[Trump Calls Harvey Weinstein Verdict ‘A Excellent Victory’ For Ladies That ‘Sends a Very Solid Message’]

President Donald Trump addressed Monday’s verdict in the rape trial of former motion picture mogul Harvey Weinstein, contacting the responsible verdict on one count of rape and 1 rely of sexual assault “a great victory” for gals.

Emily Goodman from The Everyday Mail asked if the U.S. president thinks “justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein scenario.”

Trump opened by admitting that he “was in no way a enthusiast of Harvey Weinstein,” prior to including “he explained he was likely to work tricky to defeat me in the election. How did that get the job done out by the way? I’m attempting to determine that out. He was a human being I didn’t like. I really do not know also considerably about the situation.”

The commander in chief went on to mock the Democratic impact that Weinstein claimed to have, ahead of NBC’s Peter Alexander followed up by noting that the circumstance “is remaining viewed as a milestone” for the Me Much too movement. “What message can you as president supply to gals in The united states who are even now concerned to occur ahead and share their tales of sexual harassment and assault?” he requested.

Trump initial hedged by admitting that he didn’t know the details of the case as he has been chaotic with diplomatic dealings in India just before noting “from the standpoint of gals, I consider it was a great detail. It was a good victory. And sends a very strong message, extremely, quite potent information.”

Check out over through Fox News.