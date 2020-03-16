Trump Camp Accuses Dem Candidates Of ‘Plagiarizing’ POTUS’ Coronavirus Response

Trump reelection marketing campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed on Sunday evening that 2020 candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cribbed President Donald Trump’s system to overcome COVID-19 all through the Democratic principal debate.

“As President Trump qualified prospects our nation and usually takes unprecedented motion in halting the coronavirus, it is now clearer than at any time that no leaders exist on the Democrat debate stage,” Parscale mentioned in a assertion. “Unable to articulate a coronavirus program, each Bernie and Biden available little extra than plagiarizing President Trump’s response, which will now be the model for all long run pandemics.”

Biden and Sanders confronted off in opposition to each individual other in a debate with no other candidates for the very first time on Sunday evening, through which they have been pressed on what their response to the coronavirus outbreak would be.

The Vermont senator argued that his Medicare for All proposal would be a prolonged-time period option to enable all Us residents pay out for COVID-19 remedy without having possessing to fork out for it themselves, whilst Biden targeted more on the brief-time period, stating the reaction “should be coming out of the Problem Space.”

Neither proposal resembled Trump’s response to the virus, which has consisted of downplaying the pandemic as a minor problem, placing off a countrywide unexpected emergency declaration only soon after weeks of strain from the states, throwing confusion over Google’s job in the administration’s response to COVID-19, and refusing to take responsibility for his administration’s failures in managing the outbreak.