Trump campaign data company Phunware backed by millions of coronavirus small businesses

A digital technology company that specializes in collecting large amounts of smartphone location data and is working on President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign received millions of dollars from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund for SMEs.

The company’s Phunware, which currently has approximately 60 employees, was eligible for low-interest loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which targets companies with less than 500 employees. There is no claim of illegality associated with the loan.

However, the size of the loan [$ 2.85 million] is almost 14 times the current average PPP of $ 206,000. During that time, tens of millions of small businesses didn’t get anything. That’s because nearly a $ 350 billion loan program has run out of money in just two weeks. [Parliament is allocating an additional $ 310 billion to the PPP loan fund this week.]

The speed of Phunware’s loan is also noteworthy. A Texas-based listed company appoints a renowned Wall Street executive to chair the board on March 30, the day after the PPP program was passed by Congress as part of the $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act. did.

The executive is Blythe Masters, where he spent most of his financial services career until 2014 at JPMorgan Chase, the bank that provided PPP loans to Phunware. I received the loan fund 2 days after applying.

“It should have been a first-come-first-served basis,” said Lou Rabon, CEO of Cyber ​​Defense Group, a New York security consultant who applied for a PPP loan through JPMorgan Chase.

Rovan is the principal plaintiff in a class action suit against JPMorgan Chase, who unfairly backed a larger customer in order to increase profits by starting a loan to a federal program. Insists. According to the lawsuit, “data provided by the US Small Business Administration show that chase is a high priority and high loan amount for front-loading applications.”

Funding stagnated in parliament due to depletion of payment protection programs

Rabon’s company applied for a loan of less than $ 200,000 on April 6, the first day JPMorgan Chase began accepting applications.

According to the CEO’s statement at the time and the financial statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Phunware applied for a loan through JPMorgan Chase on April 8 and received the funds on April 10.

Labon is still waiting. “For now, my opinion about the chase isn’t very high,” he said.

Phunware CEOs Alan Knitowski and Masters did not respond to requests for comment on this story. A spokesperson for JP Morgan Chase said he would not comment on individual borrowers. The bank refused to comment on the lawsuit or its benefits.

Potential power in tracking location data

According to the SEC submission, Phunware was paid nearly $ 3 million in revenue from last year’s Trump re-election campaign, or about 15% of nearly $ 20 million of its total turnover. In 2018, 66% of that $ 31 million of revenue was due to the work of client Fox Networks.

Phunware hasn’t revealed how much revenue it can expect from this year’s Trump campaign. However, the company says it is actively engaged in political activity during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Brittany Kaiser, a former director of business development at political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, who analyzed data, said much of the company’s business involves developing client-facing apps such as Fox and NFL and their users. We are focusing on collecting data. 2016 Trump campaign.

Kaiser was appointed to Punware’s Advisory Board in June 2019, but agreed to contribute to Trump’s 2020 re-election activities, so she decided to not join the company immediately after she decided to join the company. Said.

“It has features that Cambridge didn’t have. Cambridge didn’t actually build the app,” Kaiser said. “Cambridge purchased location data, but they didn’t collect it themselves.” In a 2019 investor presentation, Phunware collected location data from over 1 billion active mobile devices per month. It says it can be collected.

The Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson did not answer the question submitted for this article.

On Sunday, Knitowski tweeted a link to the Donald Trump for President app.

“Let’s take care of America together, @ phunware,” Knitowski wrote in a tweet.

Download the official Donald Trump Mobile App involved and share it with your friends! Let’s keep America great! @phunware $ phun $ phunw https://t.co/Ca9OiqowF2

— Alan Knitowski [@alanknit] April 18, 2020

Phunware was founded in 2009 by Knitowski and Chief Technology Officer Luam Dang. Since then, the company has raised over $ 100 million and lost millions of dollars. In a financial filing in April, Punware said to the company, “We have a history of operating losses and negative operating cash flows, and we expect these trends to continue into the foreseeable future.”

In late 2018, Phunware was unveiled through a complex transaction involving a shell company managed by two Greek naval executives. At the time, Phunware said it was announcing its own digital currency, PhunCoin.

In the wave of investor hype surrounding Bitcoin and other digital currencies, Phunware’s share rose 2,100% in early 2019, from $ 14 to over $ 300. When the waves broke, the company’s stock price plunged. Phunware shares have recently traded for just 64 cents each. The company says it has put PhunCoin on hold.

However, last month Phunware announced a national ventilator registry and a product announcement that announced it would use location data to help governments manage pandemic response programs and track cases.

As of Thursday, Phunware’s National Ventilator Registry is a single web page where hospitals and others can enter ventilator information.

Success in SMEs

Loans JPMorgan Chase states that all companies that get PPP loans through banks are customers. However, JPMorgan was not Punware’s first stop, he told the local Austin Business Journal on April 16. The company initially sought assistance from the Western Alliance’s Bridgebank but was informed that it was not participating in the paycheck protection program, Nitowski said.

The Western Alliance website says it provided a loan from the program, and the company’s presentation states that the bank approved a PPP loan of about $ 1.5 billion for about 206 million applicants. .

Masters, a former executive of JP Morgan, joined the board of Phunware in late December. On March 30, the day after the CARES Act was enacted, Phunware announced her promotion to Chairman of the Board. The company has not yet made clear how much it is paying to serve Masters, but the filings show that 125,523 shares were awarded in a restricted stock unit that vested for more than 13 months at the end of February. Has been done. The shares were valued at nearly $ 160,000 at the time of grant.

SMEs are struggling to get emergency funding

The Masters are the stars of the JP Morgan Universe, which led a team of bankers who were pioneers of credit default swaps in the mid-1990s, with derivatives ultimately playing a role in breaking the housing bubble that led to the 2008 financial crisis. It’s a contract. She was promoted to Head of JPMorgan’s High-Profit Products Division and was seen as a replacement for CEO Jamie Dimon, but left the bank in 2014.

After JPMorgan, Masters was CEO of Digital Assets Holdings, a blockchain technology developer. She left the company in late 2018.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to answer if the Masters had any role in helping Phunware navigate JPMorgan’s PPP loan process. Messages left by Masters of Motive Partners, a private equity firm that joined in December, were not returned.

Math behind money

In a press release on April 13, Phunware touted $ 2.85 million in sales to small businesses, “PPP loan revenue is used primarily for payroll and worker retention.”

The payroll protection program provides a loan that covers a worker’s payment for eight weeks. According to SEC filings, Phunware had 93 employees at the end of last year. However, its payroll has recently shrunk. The SEC filing on March 30 saw a reduction of 37 employees in the first quarter.

In order for Phunware to be exempt from 1% interest from the entire loan and the government, re-employ all full-time workers who were employed as of mid-February for eight weeks, in accordance with paycheck protection rules. You have to pay. program.

Phunware did not answer the question as to whether it had rehired full workers since receiving the loan income from CBS News.

In an interview with the Austin Business Journal on April 16, Knitowski declined to mention how PPP funds will be used. “We are more focused on overcoming the unknown,” he told the publication, and the $ 2.8 million loan “allows us to navigate these uncertain times.”

About 1.7 million small businesses got a portion of the $ 350 billion PPP pie before the cost was spent. However, a significant number of companies with access to the open market and investors have also been able to obtain loans.

As of Wednesday, owners of Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain and Pollo Tropical restaurant chain, and 151 listed companies, including Phunware, received approximately $ 540 million in PPP loans, according to an analysis of SEC data. Revealed. CBS news. [On Thursday, Ruth Chris’s owner said he would return the money he got from his PPP loan.] About 20% of the total loan amount was provided by JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank on assets.

NPR reported on Tuesday that another company affiliated with the White House received a large PPP loan. According to public documents, Continental Materials Corporation, which manufactures air conditioning and heating equipment, received a loan of $ 5.5 million. The company is majority-owned by the family of US Ambassador to Japan Ronald Guidwitz, Belgium, who was Treasurer of Trump’s 2016 Illinois presidential campaign.

At a White House press conference on Monday, President Trump was asked about the large companies that are financing the Paycheck protection program. He has shown that his administration may ask some recipients to return the funds.

“If someone gets something they think is inappropriate, they’ll get it back,” Trump said.

Additional report by Megan Towey from CBS News.

