Trump can be proud of the decline in newspaper advertising revenue

After the President Donald Trump wrote a comment to Fox News on Monday morning, continued his protest on Twitter by taking pictures of The New York Times and the Washington Post in the middle of the coronation pandemic.

“Advertising in the failed New York Times is UNITED. The Washington Post is not much better,” Trump said. “I can’t say if that’s because it’s a source of fake news, to a level that few can understand, or the virus just hits them. Fake news is bad for America!”

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post Andrew Glazer on the contrary, noting that paper has really developed in recent years.

imtimestimes has revolved around advertising sales

to a subscription-based revenue model. It doubled its annual revenue to $ 800 million in four years due to subscriptions that have risen to $ 3.4 million. As a matter of fact, the joy of watching TV with ratings should resonate with you.

– Andrew Glazer (.andrewglazer) April 6, 2020

Post messages Josh Dawsie he also had a correspondent for the president.

the papers are still arriving. https://t.co/u09ogGzrEV

– Josh Dawsey (@ jdawsey1) April 6, 2020

While it is very likely that the ad has received a hit on both papers in recent weeks, many political supporters have called on Trump (once again) to use his time to seemingly enjoy economic damage to his enemies as America sinks. in public health crisis.

This man is so seriously broken and sick. We will all pay the price for it. https://t.co/GEYF5nlQnX

– Brian Klaas (@ brianklaas) April 6, 2020

It is incomprehensible for a president who misused a crisis to find out about the crisis that is hitting American companies https://t.co/DLY5pwb1oV

– Aaron Rupar (.atrupar) April 6, 2020

Trump’s attack on our free press will fall as one of the greatest traverses of our time, and the obvious spread of acceptable lies, at a time when Americans fear seeking accurate information, is under the lowest form of human foam. https://t.co/ouuRQHnRry

– Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 6, 2020

I will draw a conclusion and say that if the advertising revenue is BLUE, it is because the economy is falling, unemployment is skyrocketing and people are dying due to massive government failures. Shocking that people don’t buy things. But I’m not a doctor. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/FpCe7ToZOZ

– Matt Dornic (@mdornic) April 6, 2020

Are there people all over our country literally in their death beds because of his inactivity and is that what he feels the need to share with us?

He is not interested in or acknowledging the truth. He is scared, insecure and will never admit his failures. # VoteHimOut https://t.co/ql7TudgTir

– Gladys Harrison (. Gladys4Congress) April 6, 2020

Newspapers are relieving staff from tearing down workers across the country amid the pandemic.

And the president sees an opportunity to charm. https://t.co/e11TBdiP46

– Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) April 6, 2020

We put an end to our official concern about the widespread loss of jobs and the economic catastrophe to happily celebrate the problems of an industry. Wow. # COVID19 https://t.co/XhfuEbjYDi

– Susan Delacourt (usSusanDelacourt) April 6, 2020

Pandemic Economy: How Do They Work? https://t.co/POFNkpZs2T

– Adam Wren (@adamwren) April 6, 2020

Tragically, America will reach 10,000 dead today from the corona.

Below is what Trump is worried about. https://t.co/Jmzn4DJB3i

– Jesse Ferguson (.JesseFFerguson) April 6, 2020

Disgusting. https://t.co/Pakz5bThQJ

– G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) April 6, 2020

–

