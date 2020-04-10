Trump cannot shake the tale of his pandemic failure

The deputy, Maxine Waters (D-CA), told MSNBC on Thursday that President Donald Trump could not clear the history of his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayes said, “You have been in Congress for a long time. You have seen different congressional caucuses come and go, different leadership structures, different presidents. You are curious, I am curious how you let the Republicans see you during the administration Obviously, Obama was all austerity, where did the money come from? How are you going to pay for this? Today, say, we have to load $ 250 million, we’re going to vote today. It seems like a shocking turn. “

Waters said, “Absolutely because they understand that not only are Democrats the people who care about them, minus the minimum-wage people; now you have, you have companies of all sizes that are at risk with what you are in. So, when you see that the Fed was developed with the new program, you know, the program where they say it targets medium-sized banks and larger companies, as well as more companies. They have a lot of people who are being threatened by this pandemic we are living in. It is better that they be raised because the story is recording every step we take. “

She continued, “The president doesn’t look too good. He’s mistaken the people. He’s sent the wrong messages. He’s been giving advice he shouldn’t have given. I think maybe they think they can end this story. I want to tell you.” it will continue to register. “

He added: “We will fight for everything. Republicans who stand in line and fight with us understand that not only are they people who think they are not watching that they are receiving help, but it is throughout this country in every district of the our congress, big and small and medium. of that. “

