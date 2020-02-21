[‘Trump Cheats at Golf’: Bloomberg’s Billboard Campaign Targets President’s Golf Sport, Ingesting Habits]

The campaign for 2020 Democratic presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg acquired billboard house in Las Vegas and Phoenix amidst President Donald Trump tour of the area to get in touch with out everything from his gold recreation to his eating practices.

Graphic billboards were being exhibited on the Vegas strip, when substantial paper kinds loomed more than Phoenix, in which Trump held a rally Thursday evening.

“The billboards are appearing in superior visibility places in the vicinity of a Trump resort property on the Vegas Strip, and also alongside possible motorcade routes where by the president could see them as he drives by,” CBS News described.

The adverts incorporate a single stating “Donald Trump cheats at golfing,” with the reaction: “Mike Bloomberg does not.” A different mocks the president’s controversial desire for nicely-accomplished steak: “Donald Trump eats burnt steak.”

“Mike eats his medium unusual,” the billboard provides.

“Donald Trump went broke operating a casino,” a sign in excess of the Las Vegas strip states.

Right here are some of the billboards @MikeBloomberg has up in Vegas right now ahead of President Trump’s rally, for each @MauraBarrettNBC. Reminder: Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada (and neither is Trump) so this is additional of a troll than nearly anything else. pic.twitter.com/09OnXqre9K — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg’s massive Vegas Strip ad marketing campaign is extremely hard to miss pic.twitter.com/WZMub4bBfg — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 21, 2020

Pretty the billboard greeting President Donald Trump on the Las Vegas strip now. pic.twitter.com/PkKZvHGMmt — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 21, 2020

The Bloomberg campaign shared a sequence of billboard photos on Twitter Friday, including that “we designed certain there was a nice present ready for” Trump.

Trump experienced a rally in Phoenix this 7 days. We created certain there was a great reward waiting around for him! pic.twitter.com/a8juK5ATIM — Workforce Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020