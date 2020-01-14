Trump cheered loudly at the college football title game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – President Donald Trump became a sports fan for an evening when he watched Louisiana State University # 1 and # 3 Clemson compete against each other in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Trump flew to Louisiana for the Monday night game at the Superdome in New Orleans, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

“It will be a great game. It will be something that many people want to see,” he said when the couple left the White House.

The President and First Lady went out on the field just before the game to sing the national anthem. Fans of both teams cheered him out loud. Some greeted him with a high on “USA, USA”. Others sang: “Four more years.”

Trump was on a friendly note. In the presidential election in Louisiana in 2016, he secured an almost 20-point victory.

Trump is also familiar with the two teams. He participated in an LSU game in November when the team faced Alabama.

He also met many Clemson coaches and players when they visited the White House in January 2019 after winning the national championship last season. This visit took place during a partial government shutdown. Trump arranged a fast food buffet with burgers and pizza with the majority of White House employees on vacation. White House mugs with the President’s seal held the fries.

Monday’s game with two undefeated teams offered Trump a short break from yet another tumultuous phase in his presidency as House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi prepared to initiate two impeachment proceedings against the Senate, and tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to wane ,

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Who predicted a championship for Clemson, flew with Trump aboard Air Force One to Louisiana to play the game. Graham is a strong supporter of Trump who opposes the President’s impeachment. Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., Was also on the train to the game.

While Trump routinely fought professional athletes during his tenure, college football managed to avoid similar political controversy.

The President participated in the Army-Navy football game last month and was warmly welcomed to the LSU-Alabama game.

“Regardless of your political views, it’s pretty cool to have the president in the game,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said at the time.

Trump had a mixed response last fall when he played a mixed martial arts match in New York City. He was also mocked and booed at a World Series game in Washington.