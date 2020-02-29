[trump-claims-coronavirus-is-‘a-new-hoax’-by-democrats]

President Donald Trump went total conspiracy principle about Democrats’ alarm above COVID-19, aka the fatal coronavirus, on Friday night time.

Through a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Trump accused Democrats of “politicizing” the condition by criticizing his shoddy handling of the outbreak.

“One of my people arrived up to me and mentioned, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That did not get the job done out as well properly. They couldn’t do it. They tried out the impeachment hoax,’” he told the crowd, declaring that “it’s all turning.”

Then Trump declared: “And this is their new hoax.”

He included that he and his administration “did anything that is been pretty amazing” in response to the 15 cases of the virus in the U.S.

“We have 15 folks in this massive state, and due to the fact of the simple fact that we went early, we went early, we could’ve experienced a whole lot extra than that,” he reported.

It was not the initially time the word “hoax” was bandied about in Trumpland with regards to the coronavirus White Home Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney experienced complained earlier on Friday that the media was hoping to tear down Trump with its protection of the sickness due to the fact the impeachment “hoax” experienced unsuccessful to do so. Nonetheless, Mulvaney did not immediately call the coronavirus itself a hoax.

Several several hours later on, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to response Rep. Ted Lieu’s (D-CA) question no matter if he considered the coronavirus was “the hoax of the working day.”

“The Point out Section is executing every little thing it can to protect American citizens all over the earth,” Pompeo instructed Lieu.

View Trump under: