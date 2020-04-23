Trump claims coronavirus “may not return at all” in conflict with adviser

Briefing highlights:

Washington — President Trump argued Wednesday that he might “not return” to the coronavirus, and his alleged conflict with public health experts prepares the country for another wave of autumn and winter viruses He said.

Mr Trump argued that if it came back, “it will come back in a smaller dose than we can accommodate.” The president spoke at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

The president’s public health adviser put it another way. At the March briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a briefing in March he was constantly pointing out that the virus is seasonal and cyclical and that the country should be ready. . He repeated that belief on Wednesday.

“In the fall, the coronavirus will come out,” Forchi said Wednesday.

The president also told reporters he would not agree with Brian Kemp, a Republican Governor of Georgia, who plans to resume non-essential businesses such as hair salons, bowling allies and tattoo parlors on Friday. Mr Trump also told Kemp that he would strongly oppose the move to quickly open these businesses. Georgia has not yet met the government’s own recommendations for resuming business.

“I told the Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp strongly disagree with his decision to open certain facilities that are in violation of Tier 1 guidelines for incredible people in Georgia. The president said. “I love those people, they are great. They were strong and determined. But at the same time he has to do what he thinks right. He thinks right. I want to do that, but I disagree with him. About what he is doing. ”

The president also claimed that he had never heard of a vaccine expert who said he had been banished to push back the antimalarial drugs advertised by him. Dr. Rick Bright said in a statement released by his lawyer on Wednesday that he “limited the widespread use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine promoted by the government as a panacea, which clearly lacks scientific benefits.” Said.

Report: Fed Supports W.H.O. Before Trump Raises Funds

The President also announced that he has signed an executive order temporarily banning immigration to the United States.

A few weeks after intense negotiations between the Trump administration and the Democrats of the House of Representatives, the Senate on Tuesday replenishes a $ 448 billion loan program to replenish a rapidly depleted loan program for SMEs suffering from a coronavirus pandemic. Passed the relief package.

The action, which included $ 75 billion in hospitals and $ 25 billion in tests, will now go to the House of Representatives and vote for packages on Thursday.

House leaders questioned members who could return to Washington on Thursday to attend the meeting.

Mr. Trump urged Congress to pass an emergency measure, saying that after he signed the law, discussions on the fourth stage of the legislative package will begin.

The president also provided details about his executive action, which he announced on Monday night shortly before the briefing and signed Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus crisis, this action halts immigration to the United States. Mr Trump told reporters Tuesday that his order would suspend the processing of certain visas for 60 days.

Trump suspends most US immigrants for 60 days

. [TagsToTranslate] covid-19