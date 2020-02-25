trump-claims-coronavirus-‘very-well-less-than-control’-in-us

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ANDREW TAYLOR

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Donald Trump sought Tuesday to lower fears about coronavirus spreading rampantly all over the U.S., declaring the condition is “very very well below command in our region.”

At the similar time, the Trump administration on Monday requested Congress for an supplemental $two.five billion to put together in case of a common outbreak and to support other nations.

“We have quite couple of folks with it,” the president mentioned at a information conference in India close to the near of a two-working day pay a visit to.

Trump referenced a group of 14 People who analyzed positive for coronavirus and were among hundreds of U.S. citizens recently evacuated from a cruise ship off the Japanese coastline and introduced to U.S. facilities.

Trump explained all those individuals have been placed into quarantine and “we assume they’ll be in extremely good condition pretty, extremely soon.”

In before remarks Tuesday, Trump mentioned he desires the added $two.5 billion to shore up defenses “in case a thing need to happen” and to aid other nations.

The White Residence budget business stated the funding would be utilized for vaccine advancement, treatment and protecting equipment, but Democrats right away slammed the request as inadequate.

The finances request came as coronavirus fears have been credited with Monday’s one,000-in addition-place drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Regular.

The immediate distribute of the virus all over the world and its threat to the worldwide economic system has rocked fiscal markets, but Trump mentioned China is acquiring the epidemic underneath manage.

“They’ve had a rough patch and … it appears like they are getting it below regulate more and far more,” Trump reported. “They’re getting it far more and a lot more beneath control so I imagine that’s a problem that’s going to go absent, but we misplaced almost one,000 factors yesterday on the (inventory) marketplace.”

The funding request launched Monday night arrived as crucial government accounts were being operating lower. The Division of Overall health and Human Providers had previously tapped into an emergency infectious ailment rapid response fund and was seeking to transfer far more than $130 million from other HHS accounts to battle the virus but is urgent for much more.

The Trump administration is requesting $1.25 billion in new funding and desires to transfer $535 million much more from an Ebola preparedness account that is been a top priority of Democrats. It anticipates shifting revenue from other HHS accounts and other agencies to finish the $two.5 billion response strategy.

Democrats stated Trump’s endeavor to tap existing Ebola avoidance funding was dead on arrival.

“All of the warning lights are flashing brilliant purple. We are staring down a opportunity pandemic, and the administration has no plan,” reported Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who blasted a lack of kits to test for the virus and Trump’s proposed spending budget cuts to overall health companies which includes the Facilities for Sickness Control and Avoidance. “We have a crisis of coronavirus, and President Trump has no approach, no urgency, no understanding of the information or how to coordinate a reaction.”

Trump explained a “lot of talent” and a “lot of brainpower” was being tapped for the coronavirus response. He criticized Schumer for panning the spending budget ask for.

“These figures,” Trump stated of Democrats. “They’re just not superior for our state.”

Democrats in handle the Household wrote HHS Secretary Alex Azar earlier this thirty day period to ask for resources to help speed development of a coronavirus vaccine, develop laboratory ability and beef up screening efforts at U.S. entry points. Azar was slated to testify just before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, and the U.S. response to the outbreak is certain to be a main subject.

The swiftly spreading virus has slammed the financial state of China, the place the virus originated, and caseloads are speedily expanding in nations these as South Korea, Iran and Italy. More than 80,000 folks around the environment have been contaminated with coronavirus, with additional than 2,500 fatalities, typically in China.

As of Tuesday, the United States had 35 of the more than 80,000 acknowledged circumstances. Individually, a single U.S. citizen died in China.

Taylor claimed from Washington. Associated Press writers Deb Riechmann and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.