[Trump Claims He Is familiar with Who Nameless Is]

Ahead of heading to California this afternoon, President Donald Trump briefly spoke to reporters and was questioned about the lookup for “Anonymous.”

Nameless, of study course, refers to the White Home formal who penned an op-ed and a e-book warning about the inner workings of the Trump administration. “Anonymous” identified by themselves as element of the “resistance” inside of the administration striving to combat from the president’s worst impulses.

When POTUS was requested now about the hunt for who Nameless is, Trump reported, “It’s not so a lot a search. Uh, I — I… I know who it is.”

A single reporter asked who and he mentioned, “Can’t explain to you that.”

“I know who it is, but we will not get into it,” POTUS extra.

You can look at higher than, by using Fox Information.