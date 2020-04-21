Trump claims he is not interested in his television ratings

Chairman Donald Trump claimed in a tweet on Tuesday morning that he was not interested in the television ratings of the daily press interviews of coronavirus. In the same tweet, he brags about the “through the ceiling” scores that have competed with Monday Night Football and Bachelor.

I’ve had great “scores” all my life, there’s nothing unusual about it. The White House’s ratings for the News Conference are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, ytnytimes) but I don’t care about that. I care about going to the fake news on people!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

But isn’t the leader really interested in TV ratings? Since the news of the coronavirus began in March, in response to a global pandemic that hit the United States and shut down the economy, the president has tweeted at least six times about how wonderful “T.V. The ratings were for his pushers – suggesting it’s actually a lot at the top of his mind. That is:

Because the TV ratings for the White House News Conference are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, Nothing Democrats &, of course, the few remaining RINO’S, are doing what they can to underestimate them. and finish them off. The voice of the people!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to report that White House press releases are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to ytnytimes) and are just a way to get away from Fake News. & I convey my views. WSJ is fake news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

F Fake News Media did not cover it, but this attempt failed because the scores are from the ceiling according to, from all sources, the Failing New York Times, “Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale” (& unfortunately, they get FREE $). Trump Derangement Syndrome!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

“President Trump is a success. Since the revival of the White House’s daily news briefing, Mr. Trump and his Corinthian briefings have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million in cable news, roughly showing the finale of The Bachelor’s season. The numbers continue to rise…

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Because the “Rating” of my News, etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football types of numbers” according to ytnytimes, Lamestream Media goes CRAZY. “Trump is approaching a lot of people, we have to stop him.” said a madman. See you at 5:00 p.m.!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

This is only in recent weeks. Trump’s stabilization in television ratings – whether his own or that of his enemies – goes back years:

Trump: I’m not interested in the score

also Trump: pic.twitter.com/pKi2dbbcek

– j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 21, 2020

