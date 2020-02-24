trump-claims-he-was-not-explained-to-that-russia-was-supporting-sanders

WASHINGTON — President Trump mentioned Sunday that he has never ever been briefed about Russian efforts to aid Bernie Sanders get the Democratic presidential nomination and he accused the Democratic chairman of the Home Intelligence Committee of leaking election safety information from a categorised briefing.

Sanders acknowledged on Friday that he was briefed final month by U.S. officials about Russian attempts to raise his odds to be the nominee towards Trump in November.

“I examine where by Russia is serving to Bernie Sanders,” Trump informed reporters just before leaving on a excursion to India. “Nobody claimed it to me. No one claimed it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all. … They leaked it.”

He accused Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee chairman who performed a direct position in Trump’s impeachment, of leaking details from a labeled briefing.

“Schiff and his group, they leaked it to the papers and as common,” Trump said. “They ought to examine Adam Schiff for leaking that data. He must not be leaking info out of intelligence. They ought to look into Adam Schiff.”

Schiff explained Trump’s accusation was false.

“Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your untrue statements fool no a single,” Schiff tweeted. “You welcomed Russian support in 2016, tried using to coerce Ukraine’s support in 2019, and won’t guard our elections in 2020.”

Schiff also claimed that Trump “fired” Joseph Maguire this earlier week as acting nationwide intelligence director for “briefing Congress” about election interference from Russia. “You’ve betrayed The usa. Once again,” Schiff tweeted.

A just about two-year investigation led by exclusive counsel Robert Mueller concluded there was a refined, Kremlin-led operation to sow division in the U.S. and upend the 2016 election by utilizing cyberattacks and social media as weapons. Intelligence officials have warned Russia is performing the exact in 2020.

Trump, even so, has remained skeptical about the Russian interference.

Asked why Trump lately named Russian interference in the election “another misinformation campaign” that is getting “launched by Democrats in Congress,” Marc Shorter, main of employees for Vice President Mike Pence, defended the president.

Shorter instructed NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump does want to quit overseas interference in the elections. Shorter also claimed Trump desires to have a briefing at the White Home in the next couple weeks so “we can explain to the American men and women how we’re producing sure that our voting is safer.”