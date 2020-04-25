Trump claims his dangerous disinfectant claims have been made sarcastically because the number of US coronaviruses has exceeded 50,000.

Donald Trump has said his remarks are ironic after promoting the idea that sunlight and disinfectants can help fight Covid-19.

“I asked reporters for a question … to see what happens,” the president said Friday while passing another bill to sign the coronavirus. He was confronted by reporters, not reporters, because of his comments to doctors about his virus working group.

Dr. Stefan Hahn, of the FDA Commission, did not think it was a joke, saying that “it is certainly not advisable to use a disinfectant inside the device.”

While somewhat unaware of the disinfectant injection reaction, the FDA also issued strong warnings on Friday about malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus due to the risk of heart rhythm problems. The president has repeatedly called on the people to use untested drugs, at one point saying, “Who should you lose?”

Meanwhile, U.S. Navy officials have advised Captain Brett Cruiser to return to the post of USS aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt after sending a letter to the Secretary of Defense asking for help in spreading the coronavirus. The letter led to the dismissal of the media.

The second US Navy ship was hit by a coronavirus, with at least 18 sailors on the USS Kidd destroyer in positive experiments in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

There was no problem in reporting to reporters at the White House’s daily press conference that the government was trying to move reporters into the room.

At a daily press conference on the first day of the meeting, the President of the United States interrupted his first regular marathon meeting and did not ask any questions. Shortly after Vice President Mike Pence delivered his speech, Trump came out straight from where reporters shouted from the gallery, “Now is the time to taste?”

2020-04-24T08: 47: 30.853Z

Trump’s defamatory remarks are “irresponsible and dangerous.”

Donald Trump is under pressure to return to the virus after being asked if disinfection of “something like” the lungs can be injected to treat the virus.

Here are his comments from yesterday’s White House press conference:

“And then I see a disinfectant that turns it off in a minute. A minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injecting inside or almost cleaning?” “It goes on the lungs, and it puts a huge amount on the lungs. So it’s interesting to check. So you have to use medical doctors, but it seems – it seems interesting to me.”

“The idea of ​​injecting or using any kind of cleanser into the body is irresponsible, and it’s dangerous,” Dr. Wayne Gupta, a cardiologist, told NBC News.

“It’s a common way people use it when they want to kill themselves.”

2020-04-24T08: 58: 31.233Z

Australia is calling for reforms in the WHO – but is blocking a deal with the United States

The Prime Minister of Australia has leveled his criticism at the World Health Organization – but has fallen short of the US decision to withdraw funding from the body.

“I think what needs to happen in the upper echelons of these organizations and how they work needs to change,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.

“Australia will support this change with like-minded countries that share our concerns,” he added.

“What the final decision will ultimately be about the US budget will be a problem for them. We certainly want to see a set of improved arrangements at the WHO, and we as a participant will continue to look for that.” Let’s participate through the Discourse Hall. ” A member, as someone who understands the value of what he does on earth, and expresses it publicly, therefore, I think this is a constructive but uncritical partner.

2020-04-24T09: 16: 25.283Z

Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as a coronavirus treatment

Donald Trump, a businessman with education and business, tested more medical balloons on Thursday night – repeatedly suggesting that an antiseptic be injected into the human body to treat patients with blindness virus, while claiming that The sun is injected to kill the deadly virus. John T. Bennett.

A senior health official, questioned by reporters, later said federal laboratories were not considering or trying to create such a treatment option.

2020-04-24T09: 32: 10.156Z

Researchers say warm countries can counteract the president’s claim to sunlight

Researchers at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have told the White House that humidity and temperature are not expected to be linked to declining virus cases, despite the president’s claims.

The group, which has so far analyzed studies to test for virus survival under various laboratory conditions, as well as where and how Covid-19 has been developed, wrote in response to the White House Office of Science and Technology: “Given that countries “Currently, there is a rapid spread of the virus in ‘summer’ climates, such as Australia and Iran. The decrease in cases should not be predicted by increasing humidity and temperature elsewhere.”

They noted that during the 10 patients with the previous flu, no matter what season they started, about six months after the virus appeared, everyone had a second peak.

2020-04-24T09: 48: 36.780Z

More reactions from medical experts to Trump’s “disinfectant” claims

FDA spokeswoman Dr Stephan Hahn, who is herself on the government’s virus channels, told CNN that “domestic consumption certainly does not recommend a disinfectant”; on the same talk page, Baltimore Health Commissioner warns viewers “Don’t try these at home, and follow your doctor’s advice and follow public health advice,” he said.

Dr. Eugene Go, a political activist with a large social media account, tweeted explicitly that “disinfectant injection into your body will kill you.”

“While it’s even unnecessary to say that, people drank chloroquine fish tank cleaner because they heard rumors about it. We have to fight as foolishly as possible with the wrong information,” he said.

2020-04-24T10: 07: 35.763Z

Dettol owners warn against Trump’s disinfection claim

Reckitt Benckiser, Dettol’s disinfectant support company, has called for no one to apply their products to the human body.

“Given recent speculation and social media activity, RB (Lysol and Dettol manufacturers) have been asked whether internal prescription of disinfectants may be appropriate for research, or whether it may be used as a treatment for coronavirus. (SARS-CoV-2). ” He said in a statement

“As a global leader in health care products, we need to make it clear that under no circumstances should we inject disinfectant products into the human body (by injection, swallowing or any other route).

“Like all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be considered and followed according to the instructions for use. Please read the label and safety information.”

2020-04-24T10: 20: 38.746Z

Democrats and Republicans began to break state and city aid

The rifts have begun in a seven-week congressional disaster that has pushed Republicans and Democrats together to help cities and countries that are dividing lines spend $ 3 million to help Coronavirus.

Democrats, prompted by government officials and local officials, said they wanted to offer a significant bailout package as part of a broader bill – a move that could be at least $ 2 trillion over the next two weeks.

Their agenda suggests a Republican presence, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell telling Conservative Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday that he was “certainly in favor” of allowing countries to go bankrupt, not sending cash.

Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the leading Democratic parliament in the United States, withdrew on Thursday, saying, “Oh really? What made you think it was a good idea?”

If Congress allows the United States, including Michigan and Illinois, to go bankrupt, some governors have called for the collapse of the US economy.

2020-04-24T10: 36: 02.523Z

Trump claims CNN reports that Kim Jong Un is angry at a sick female reporter

Last night, Donald Trump said that he believed that reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seriously ill had been made by CNN because he had made a furious attack on a reporter at a White House briefing. In connection with the epidemic of coronavirus.

Asked if he had heard of the dictator’s condition, which he had previously said “he likes,” the president said, “I think the report was wrong. Let me just say that.”

2020-04-24T10: 53: 57.106Z

Let’s move on – Trump refuses to pay another $ 500 billion in aid

Donald Trump will set up a new bailout for employers and hospitals under epidemic pressure this afternoon to issue a bill to inject nearly $ 500 billion in coronavirus spending, and about 50,000 people. They have lost their lives. .

The move was almost unanimously approved by Congress yesterday, but officials believe there is a scary path ahead, as battle lines are formed for very ambitious future regulations that will make it more difficult to maneuver through Congress.

The face mask and women legislators added a terrifying tone to their efforts to help a nation that is suffering from a health crisis and the devastating costs of the disease.

2020-04-24T11: 13: 38.133Z

Dettol tells people to propose after Trump that they can fight coronavirus, not inject disinfectant

The top two home brands in the UK and the US, Dettol and Lysol, issued a statement warning against using their cleaning products to treat coronavirus “under any circumstances”, after Donald Trump claimed that Disinfectants were used to alleviate the disease.

The president has been condemned after he said it was “interesting to see” whether disinfectant injections could help fight coronavirus.

2020-04-24T11: 28: 28.920Z

Polls suggest Biden’s popularity with older voters could help him win Trump

Recent polls suggest Donald Trump is more concerned with older voters, a group that is trying to re-elect him and seems to be moving away from the epidemic, which has been particularly deadly for the elderly.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who was helped by older voters to run in the by-elections, is reportedly shifting some of the revision to the general election.

Seeing Mr. Trump’s endorsement of the Cronor Virus crisis, Mr. Biden’s campaign seeks to invest in a group that has traditionally been pro-Republican.

2020-04-24T11: 44: 04.130Z

Trump’s coronavirus response will be explored by the Guardian’s new home panel

Yesterday, parliament voted to set up a jury for the Coronavirus crisis, setting out what is arguably a new controversial party for party struggles over the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The delegation will be led by a majority of South Carolina Vip Jim Cleborne, a longtime ally of Nancy Pelosi.

2020-04-24T12: 00: 44.416Z

Biden – Trump will try to postpone the election

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he believes Donald Trump is postponing the November election among the Cronavirus pandemic to increase his chances of re-election.

“Mark my remarks, I think he’s trying to delay the election somehow, to make sense of why it can’t be held,” Mr Biden was quoted as saying during an online campaign.

“That’s the only way he thinks he’s likely to win.”

2020-04-24T12: 04: 52.156Z

EPA recommends the use of disinfectants on humans

The Environmental Protection Agency reminds people to use only disinfectants on the surface following the president’s remarks.

“Never give this product to yourself or others. Don’t use disinfectants,” the EPA said in a statement.

“The results of the emergence of new research show that sunlight has a strong effect on killing viruses on surfaces and in the air,” William Bryan of the Homeland Security Department told a White House briefing on Thursday.

But he said no attention had been paid to the internal use of disinfectants.

2020-04-24T12: 21: 54.130Z

One in four Americans says someone in their family has lost their job – a poll

According to a new survey by the Associated Press-NORC Public Research Center, one in four American adults says someone in their family has lost a job to the virus, but the vast majority expect them to return to their previous jobs. Research.

The economic devastation of Quaid 19 is clear: 26.4 million people have lost their jobs in the past five weeks, millions of homeowners have been late in paying mortgages, and food banks are seeing lines of cars stretching for miles. . Forty-six percent of all Americans say their families have experienced some kind of loss of income from layoffs, reduced hours, unpaid leave, or reduced pay.

However, the poll shows that most Americans still feel positive about their personal finances. One possible reason: Among those whose families are unemployed, 78% believe that former jobs will definitely or probably return. Another positive sign: the percentage of workers who say their families have lost their source of income is not much different from a few weeks ago.

Seventy-one percent of Americans now describe the national economy as weak, up from 60 percent in the past three weeks and 33 percent in January. At the same time, 64% know their personal financial situation is good – a number that has remained largely unchanged since the outbreak began.

2020-04-24T12: 40: 58.900Z

No. 10 says the disinfectant Trump’s proposal could be made using the virus corona (not discussed here).

The British prime minister has rejected Donald Trump’s offer to inject antiseptic disinfectant into the virus, saying “this is not something to be examined here.”

“We can only speak for Britain’s response,” a spokesman for the spokesman said, stressing that Mr Trump was responsible for such comments.

2020-04-24T12: 58: 07.800Z

US sanctions sanction World WHO initiative led by WHO

A US mission spokesman in Geneva told Reuters that the United States would not take part in the global initiative on Friday to speed up the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against Quaid 19.

“There will be no official US involvement,” he said in response to an email for questioning. “We look forward to learning about this initiative in support of international cooperation to create a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

US President Donald Trump has announced a budget suspension for the World Health Organization (WHO), the largest donor. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will later help implement the global plan later today.

2020-04-24T13: 30: 41.000Z

How is coronavirus mortality compared in different parts of the United States?

The virus has spread to all 50 states, especially in the northeast. Regional patterns show the challenges facing different countries when fighting the virus.

Here’s how to compare mortality rates across different parts of the country:

2020-04-24T14: 00: 20.000Z

The Amazon worker, who was fired after worrying about safety, is starting a revolution from the outside

Christine Smalls was fired after organizing a march at an Amazon warehouse where she was worried about safety due to the outbreak of the virus.

Now, he says Richard Hall, He continues his war from the outside.

2020-04-24T14: 27: 46.556Z

Puerto Rican police confirmed the officer’s death

Authorities say a 28-year-old veteran with the Puerto Rico Police Department is the first officer to die in Quaid 19.

A spokesman for Miguel Martinez Ortiz, 56, died Friday morning after being hospitalized. Martinez was part of the Federal Working Group on Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hundreds of officers remained in quarantine for two weeks due to symptoms and exposure to coronavirus.

Puerto Rico has reported at least 77 deaths and more than 1,270 confirmed deaths. Only about 12,680 people have been tested on an island with 3.2 million people.

(Tags ToTranslate) Donald Trump