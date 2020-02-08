Trump claims the photo of his face is photoshoppt, but was it?

president Donald Trump was keen on Saturday over a photo the photographer shared online on Friday William MoonThat became a meme for his less than flattering picture of his face, which was two-tone in the wind when he returned to the White House from Charlotte, NC.

“More fake news. It was of course a Photoshop, ”said President Trump, tweeting someone who was making fun of the picture. “Everything to humiliate!”

More fake news. This was photoshoppt, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to be humiliated! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Moon shared two versions on his Twitter account @WhiteHousePhotos.

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– Photos of the White House (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Today @realDonaldTrump danced with the sunset and high winds as he walked from Marine One on the South Lawn to the Oval Office. Photo by William Moon at the White House on February 7th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ GURvi4UeSO

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

And these photos were shared jokingly or mockingly by many people …

Trudeau didn’t just get into trouble with this picture.twitter.com/v6QfCrL9vZ

– Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 8, 2020

Who is it better for? #Wilson #Trump pic.twitter.com/Ms1sWrABYD

– Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) February 8, 2020

… which eventually led to Trump’s answer (above).

Trump’s claim that the image is photoshoped is undermined by the fact that the same basic attitude of his face is available from multiple sources at this moment.

For example, photos of his arrival are now available from Getty Images, as shown in the following slides. Getty attributes the picture to Bloomberg Al Drago.

As Buzzfeed notes, the degree of pigmentation on Trump’s face when crossing the lawn is slightly different depending on the wire thickness. The AP photo by Oliver Contreras / SIPA USA looks blurred. (No embed code is offered at AP.)

Trump’s objection responses and retweets naturally triggered a second wave of war, whether it was a deliberate attempt to “humiliate” the President or simply a flattering collection of photos from different photographers on the same day at the same time showing the image same thing.

