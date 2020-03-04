[Trump ‘Cluelessly’ Retweets Brit Hume Post Predicting President Will Unify Democrats From Him]

President Donald Trump retweeted a put up from Fox News’ Brit Hume, Wednesday, which predicted the president will unify Democrats versus him.

In response to a Washington Examiner posting titled, “Calls for unity are unable to disguise stark cultural discrepancies inside the Democratic Celebration,” Hume commented, “Good perception below. But there is one unifying element that will be there in the drop: Donald J. Trump.”

Superior perception right here. But there is a single unifying component that will be there in the tumble: Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/7MlC3iZpET — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

President Trump then awkwardly retweeted Hume’s put up.

Trump cluelessly retweets Brit Hume stating that Trump will unify the Democrats against him. pic.twitter.com/eWEA00eh5y — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) March 4, 2020

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo mocked President Trump for retweeting the publish, responding, “Why did trump RT this? He likes the strategy that dislike of him can unite democrats?”