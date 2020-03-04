[Trump ‘Cluelessly’ Retweets Brit Hume Post Predicting President Will Unify Democrats From Him]

Kay Koch
President Donald Trump retweeted a put up from Fox News’ Brit Hume, Wednesday, which predicted the president will unify Democrats versus him.

In response to a Washington Examiner posting titled, “Calls for unity are unable to disguise stark cultural discrepancies inside the Democratic Celebration,” Hume commented, “Good perception below. But there is one unifying element that will be there in the drop: Donald J. Trump.”

President Trump then awkwardly retweeted Hume’s put up.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo mocked President Trump for retweeting the publish, responding, “Why did trump RT this? He likes the strategy that dislike of him can unite democrats?”