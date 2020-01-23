Trump comes waving accusation

The White House shot back at Trump’s accusers on Monday and aimed at their far-fetched legal arguments and their dishonesty. Trump’s lawyers called the grounds for the deposition of the Democrats a “made-up theory.” They chose House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff for ‘lying’, violating ‘elementary fairness’ and ‘inventing’ the whistleblower complaint.

The White House’s mission is Trump’s battle plan for his trial, which began seriously on Wednesday. The assignment also serves as a warning to Democrats that if they succeed in their demand for witnesses, Schiff will be called to testify about his role in drafting the whistleblower complaint and then deny it, and Joe Biden and his son Hunter will be roasted their transactions in Ukraine.

Schiff is already playing tricks, and excludes the whistleblower’s complaint from the process documents, as if the senators should not investigate how this accusation started.

Trump’s lawyers show that the framers only wanted to be accused of the most serious crimes. Yet House Democrats insist that they can accuse a president, even “for doing something that he may do,” if he is motivated by “private self-interest” rather than the national interest. Such an “amorphous and undefined norm” would make any president the target of accusation, Trump’s lawyers warn. It would mean the end of an independent presidency and the constitution as we know it.

The pretext for accusation is Trump’s call to the President of Ukraine on July 25, when Trump asked him to “do us a favor” by investigating rumors of corruption involving Joe Biden as vice president.

The accusation articles of the Democrats accuse Trump of withholding military aid to put pressure on Ukraine and benefit itself politically. But Trump’s lawyers show that there is no evidence for that. And, they ask, why should Biden be vaccinated from investigations just because he is running for the president? In dealing with Ukraine, questions about corruption are legitimate.

Biden was the most important person of the Obama administration in Ukraine. His son Hunter Biden, without energy expertise, held a big cat board at a Ukrainian gas company that is thought to be under investigation. In 2018, Joe Biden boasted that he had fired the prosecutor by threatening to withhold $ 1 billion in US loan guarantees.

At the time, the New York Times warned that Vice-President Biden’s anti-corruption message “may have been undermined” by Hunter’s lucrative arrangement. The Washington Post said it looked like “nepotistic in the best case, nepharian in the worst case.” These newspapers call these concerns ‘discredited’.

For House Democrats, impeachment has two goals: trump Trump and also whitewash Biden.

Like any report produced by Democrats to justify Trump’s accusation, their trial plan released on Saturday insists there is no evidence that Vice President Biden has acted improperly. No proof because nobody looked.

Until now. White House lawyers ask whether Biden “may have used a billion dollars in US loan guarantees to force the resignation of a public prosecutor.”

On Monday, the Biden campaign demanded that “any media organization referred to” claims that Biden has been guilty of misconduct in Ukraine “must clearly and unambiguously declare that they have been discredited and disproved.” Sorry, but they don’t have that.

The Biden campaign is getting nervous. The Senate process can reveal harmful truths.

Schiff insists on a new witness, Lev Parnas, an American citizen born in Ukraine, bragging about his ties with Trump. How did Parnas get to Schiff? Parnas has been charged with violating federal electoral law and is facing imprisonment if convicted. According to his lawyer, Parnas is collaborating with House Democrats in an attempt at leniency. He sings what they want to hear.

The behavior of Biden in Ukraine raises questions. What is wrong with investigations? That’s the point, Trump’s lawyers say. Requesting an investigation is not an unassailable fact.

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York.