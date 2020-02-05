Trump complains about the problems of the Democrats in Iowa before the state speech

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday, revealing the Democrats’ chaotic Iowa allegations that have been cleared in his impeachment process and that have been re-elected more optimistically than ever.

The Republican is turning what may be the darkest week of his presidency – with years of scandals that only led to the third impeachment case against the President in US history – into a victory round.

And the Iowa Democratic confusion at the start of the main season gave him another boost before the November presidential election.

“Nothing works the way they ran the country,” Trump said on Twitter.

The state of the union is an important cornerstone in the US political calendar, which is rarely the case when bitter opponents traditionally adhere to a ceasefire while the president sets a vision for the future.

Trump will, however, drive up Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol on the eve of his impeachment order, and at a time of national rancor that has been unmatched for decades.

The White House promises that the President will send a positive message around 9:00 p.m. when he is on the podium. (Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. GMT).

“I think the speech will be very optimistic,” a senior executive who refused to be identified told reporters.

However, after previewing the White House, speech will sound more like an election speech praising Trump’s own policies than trying to bring the country together.

The main focus will be on the strong US economy and the “Blue Collar Boom”, with the overarching theme referred to as “Great American Comeback” – a phrase that corresponds to Trump’s motto “Make American Great Again”.

The venue will be the House of Representatives, in which the democratic majority only indicted the president last December for abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress.

A few meters further sits House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who repeatedly insults Trump and calls her “nervous Nancy” and other nicknames.

A sea of ​​hostile democratic lawmakers will watch him from the seats, as will the Republicans, who hold the majority in the Senate and are sure to find him not guilty of Wednesday’s impeachment vote.

Theoretically speaking, this could be an opportunity to heal a nation that is sinking in distrust.

Trump could express regret that even several of his own Republican senators have publicly committed misconduct when they urged Ukraine to open a questionable corruption investigation against one of its key Democratic presidential opponents, Joe Biden.

Or he could try to calm the water by completely avoiding impeachment, as Bill Clinton did during his 1999 impeachment state.

White House officials say they don’t know what he’s going to do.

“It is never safe to accept anything,” said the adjutant when asked if the impeachment would be kept out of the speech.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt said The New York Times Trump should “avoid” the “I” word.

“It’s an opportunity to continue,” said Blunt. “The other way is to address it directly – and he’s often a direct type.”

Although impeachment ends with Wednesday’s ruling, the Democrats say they will continue with Trump, whom they accuse of wanting to defraud in the upcoming elections.

“The conspiracy continues, intrigue persists, and the danger will never recede,” said Adam Schiff, the impeachment officer, calling on the Republicans to “tell the terrible truth.”

Although the Senate is a safe place for Trump, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is expected to continue the aggressive investigation into Trump’s alleged corruption.

In the meantime, the main battle is expected to be shifted to the campaign before November.

Trump has barely stopped advertising since taking office in 2017, and his team is financially and organizationally strong.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are deeply divided between the left wing of Bernie Sanders and moderates like Biden.

Their cause suffered another setback with the organizational confusion in Iowa, an event that was meant to express the party’s energy and hunger for Trump.

New Hampshire will hold an area code next week, and from there the pace of competition to win the nomination for the party will increase.

Trump predicts that he will defeat his future opponent. He received even more good news on Tuesday in a Gallup poll that showed his highest approval rating ever: 49 percent.

Support had increased among both Republicans and Independents, although the opposition among Democrats had deepened more than ever, the survey found.