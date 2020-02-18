[Trump Confirms He Pardoned Rod Blagojevich Immediately after Viewing His Spouse on Fox Information]

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday on his way out of Washington, D.C. to boast about his presidential pardoning of Rod Blagojevich — after looking at his wife show up as a guest on Fox News.

Blagojevich’s wife — Patricia Blagojevich — has been a normal on Fox News programming, earning the scenario to hosts including Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, and Martha MacCallum as to why her partner really should be pardoned.

Trump did not point out Fox by identify — but told reporters that he experienced viewed Patricia on tv.

“Yes, we have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, he served eight decades in jail, it’s a prolonged time. I watched his spouse on television. I never know him pretty nicely I have fulfilled him a pair of moments,” Trump riffed. He added, “He was on for a small though on Apprentice years in the past. Seem to be like a nice human being, really do not know him, but he served eight a long time in jail, a extensive time he experienced to go, a lot of people disagree with the sentences. He’s not a Democrat he’s not a Republican.”

Trump then extra that soon after serving 8 many years driving bars, Blagojevich should be allowed to see his kids increase up.

“It was a prosecution by the exact men and women [James] Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same team, extremely significantly from his youngsters. They’re increasing older, they’re going to large university now, they definitely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform, I observed that, and I did commute his sentence.”

Trump went on to bill the sentence of Blagojevich as “ridiculous.”

“So, he will be ready to go back dwelling with his relatives right after serving eight decades in jail. That was a immensely effective preposterous sentence, in my viewpoint. And in the views of quite a few other people,” Trump concluded.

Trump also stated that he’s pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, who notably was a guest on Fox News Monday night time.

