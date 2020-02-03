Trump confuses Kansas City, Missouri, for a city in the state of Kansas

Really?

The Kansas City Chiefs, a team from Missouri, won the Superbowl on Sunday night, and President Donald Trump took it upon himself to congratulate the poor state.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” he tweeted at 10:15 pm EST. “You represented the Great State of Kansas very well and, in fact, the whole of the United States.”

In addition, Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg noted that the White House retweeted Trump’s erroneous message.

Apparently realizing his mistake, Trump deleted the tweet just over ten minutes later and posted a new one at 10:27 p.m.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” he wrote in the new tweet. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri.”

It is not the first time that the President has struggled with basic American geography. Last October, he boasted of having built his American-Mexican border wall in … Colorado.