Trump congratulates Coronavirus 116 times on his own

On February 28, before an American dies from the mythical corona, President Donald Trump said the media was in a “state of hysteria” and the country was “fully prepared” to handle a Covid-19 pandemic.

More than a month later, Trump has taken the coronavirus epidemic more seriously since then, especially during a press conference on March 31, which garnered praise from CNN. Jim Acosta, including. It also changes the course of the country’s reopening dates, how serious the corona explosion is and the number of deaths expected.

But as record deaths in the United States have surpassed other countries (more than 16,000 Americans have died since April 9) and hospitals across the country are struggling to handle a surplus of patients, Trump has continued to praise himself and his administration. growing public control. In 25 press releases, four Fox News interviews and a series of tweets since March 13, Mediaite found that Trump had praised the government’s own response to the Covid-19 explosion at least 116 times.

It has led to headlines such as “Trump spent 25 percent of his time informing Wednesday about self-congratulations and fame” by Washington Post, “Trump is turning a blind eye to his new nightly TV show” from Politico, and “Anxiety shifts the tone, says he is” proud “of the Fed amid the turmoil in the corona” by The hill. It frustrates political opponents and feeds its supporters. And it looks like it won’t stop soon.

His logic came from two points: that he “inherited a broken, outdated system” from the Obama administration, and then his administration created what the experts claimed was not true. It has used this crutch when it shows a high number of tests and fan distribution, even when states have been forced to bid on each other for the necessary equipment. Trump’s allegations also come as he claims he knew how bad the outburst was from the beginning and how quickly he banned some trips from China. He also criticized the Covid-19 working group, despite the previous cessation of the pandemic response group in 2018 and the collapse of an early warning pandemic program in 2019.

Trump’s self-congratulation sometimes comes second hand. Twelve times, Trump has recalled cases of governors like New York Andrew Cuomo and California Gavin Newsom, praising his response in private. To divert a question he considered “bad,” he said members of the Covid-19 working group “are the best in the world. We’re doing a great job.”

When asked if he was disappointed with his response to Covid-19, Trump simply said on March 23: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m not looking back. I guess there’s always something sad about everyone. There are things in your life that you regret. We all regret things. But I really like looking ahead. “

It is worth noting that Trump often congratulates all those involved in the coronavirus response during these updates. In some presses, he used the word “unbelievable” up to 30 times. Either praise FEMA or Anthony Fauci the Mike PenceTrump has occasionally attributed this to his optimistic outlook on life.

Several times in the last two weeks, Trump has tried to stop honoring himself and his staff. On April 1, he slammed his words, saying, “I mean, we have – they really did – people have done incredible things.” In many other cases, it has remained the same.

He believes that the athlete’s response team is talking about his teammates and that his introductory statements were read as a calm speech by the coach – always positive despite an unfavorable score. But, of course, Trump is constantly congratulating himself and his response.

The following is a full list of Trump’s comments praising his response to the Covid-19 epidemic over the past month:

March 13 Press Release

1. “When you compare what we’ve done in other parts of the world, it’s very unbelievable.”

2. “Tony (Fauci) has said many times that we have saved thousands of lives because of the rapid closure. And when you say ‘me’, I didn’t.”

3. “We’ve done a great job because we acted fast. We acted early. And there’s nothing we could do that was better than closing our borders in very polluted areas.”

March 14 Inform the press

4. “We walked back, I said, ‘So how did you do that?’ They said, “Sir, you just set a new record in the history of the stock market. “So it was very good.”

5. “We do things that – that is – that have been really well received.”

March 15 Click Update

6. “We are using the full power of the federal government to defeat the corona, and we will do whatever it takes. And I do, I think, really, really well.”

March 16 Press Release

7. “No, I think (Americans) are very scared. They see that we are doing a very professional job. We have worked with the governors and them – honestly, the mayors, the local government at all levels.”

8. “Did we make a good decision? We closed our borders in China very quickly, very quickly. That was one – that was one – otherwise, we will be very – as Tony said many times, we will be in a very bad position, much worse than we will be now. “

9. “I say we do a very good job within the limits of what we have to do. We do a very good job.”

10. “We made some very good early decisions, keeping people out of countries where the infection was very huge.”

11. “I think we’ve done a fantastic job in almost every way.”

12. “I would like to assess (my response to the crisis) a 10. I think we have done a very good job. And it started with the fact that we kept a very infected country – despite all – even the professionals saying, ‘No, it’s too early to tell. “

13. “We are doing something that has never been done in this country. And I think we’re doing very well. “

March 17 Inform the press

14. “I can say that, in relation to Governor Cuomo, we had a great discussion this morning. We are both doing a very good job.”

15. “I think we have done very well. I think we have done well. I think the states have done well. We are all working together.”

16. “I know that when I made the decision to close it with China, people told me it had never been done before, but it was a big decision. We make good decisions. So, I will tell you my best decision: The people behind me are total professionals. All over the world, they are respected. “

17. “There will be no one better than Donald Trump in terms of bilateral relations.”

18. “I want to be a billionaire and no one will be better than me. But when they attack me or people – these incredible people behind me – I won’t let them get away with it.”

19. “What they said about me – and we’ve done a great job. When you talk about no – it’s not a billionaire – what they said about me.”

20. “The only thing we haven’t done well is go to the best guy. We’ve done a fantastic job, but it’s not appreciated.”

21. “I think we’ve done a great job. I think we’ve done a bad job when it comes to the press.”

March 18 Inform the press

22. “I look at it that way, because, if you know, if – if the control is over – the big thing we did was a very early cessation of people coming to those who could be very, very heavily infected. And that was one – That was a very good move. “

23. “We had the best economy we’ve ever had. And then, one day, you have to shut it down to defeat that enemy. And – but we do, and we do it well.”

24. “I think we’re doing a very good job. We started with a border crossing – the people who came from China, where it all started. That meant I took it very seriously. And when I use the word ‘calm’ – ‘calm’. that doesn’t mean I don’t take it seriously. “

25. “We have very large approval numbers. I mean, people like the work we do. And when you compare it to other epidemics or if you want to use a different term, you can, but in this country – and see what happened. over the years, it handles a lot, very professionally. We have the biggest professionals in the world. We do a good job. “

March 18 on Twitter

26. “The approval rating is 95% in the Republican Party, 53% overall. It’s not bad, since I have nothing but Fake & Corrupt News, day and night.”

March 19 Press Release

27. “The FDA has stated that there has never been a president who has been able to do what I did to reduce all bureaucracy and everything to get very important things in the market – medicine.”

28. “Last week, it was all chaos. You see. There’s no chaos. I don’t have chaos. I’m the one who tells everyone to be calm. There’s no chaos in the White House. We have incredible professionals.”

29. “We’ve done an apparent job on this.”

30. “Andrew Cuomo was really very generous. I mean, they say we do a great job and everyone says.”

31. “One day, I hope in five years, I won’t be here and that’s going to be good. I think I’ve done a great job, because I don’t think anyone has done three and a half years like I did.”

March 20 Press update

32. “We are able to help (governors), and that is why we are all. We want to help. We are doing things that many people will not be able to do.”

33. “I feel good about it, but who knows. I’m very right.”

34. “Well, I can say that everyone agrees with us because they are all – everyone has their choice and everyone does the same thing.”

35. “You have some smart leaders in the world. And everyone does it the way we do it. I think we do a better job than we hope most, if not all. We do a very effective job.”

36. “We inherited an outdated agreement and we’ve done something good about it.”

37. “We need to get rid of a broken old system that didn’t work. It only worked on a very limited basis. And we’re very proud of what we did. It’s unbelievable what we did.”

38. “We inherited a broken, old – honestly, a terrible system. We’ve fixed it and we’ve done a very good job. And we haven’t been given the trust we deserve.”

39. “Some of you had calls yesterday where I spoke with the governors – almost all the governors – and they were all very impressed by what we did.”

March 21 Press update

40. “No one has ever done what we did.”

41. “We’ve had a lot of calls with governors, by the way, but the relationship is very amazing. They like it – they love what we do.”

42. When asked about masks, Trump said: “We’ve also received huge reviews from a lot of people who can’t believe how fast it’s coming.”

43. “Now we’re doing tens of millions of masks and other things. And I think it’s unprecedented what we’ve done and what we’re doing. And a lot of doctors – and I’ve read a lot, a lot of doctors, can’t believe the great work we’ve done.”

44. “I just read an article yesterday that, closing the country so early – we were too early – we saved tens of thousands – and much more than that – we are living. You know, you might want to mention that too. “

45. “I didn’t delay. I acted early. I acted long before anyone thought I should be. I received tremendous criticism from various newspapers, from many of the newspapers.”

46. ​​”We inherited an outdated, broken system. And when you hear the number of exams we’re going to offer – and it’s now – it’s unbelievable. And I’ve heard a lot of governors say the same thing.”

47. “We’ve also received huge reviews from a lot of people who can’t believe how fast (masks) are coming.”

March 22 Press Release

48. “I spoke today with all three governors and – just a while ago – and they are very happy with what we are going to do.”

49. “We inherited a broken, outdated system. It was good for a small number of people, but it’s not good for the millions of people we’re talking about. And we’ve done it in a system that, no matter where you go in the world, that’s it.” “That’s where they’re going, that’s what they want to do, that’s what they’re going to do, that’s what we’re going to have to do. That’s how our people have done a fantastic job. It’s really a fantastic job.”

50. “Well, I got a lot of calls. And we really didn’t have a bad or bad response. They thanked us for the work we did.”

51. “When you look at the work we do – and all you have to do is look at the job approval numbers we do. I think we’re doing an incredible job.”

52. “It costs me billions of dollars to be President and I’m so happy I did it. Why does anyone care? Who cares? I’m really happy with the work we do. And I’m glad this team and I are here for this horrible thing.” “I mean, a lot of people have said it, but I really feel it: I’m the president of the war.”

March 23 Inform the press

53. “I think we’re doing very well. If you look at other countries, what you’ve been through and look at the kind of numbers and compare them to ours – which is a much bigger country than most – the numbers are pretty amazing.”

54. “I think we did it really well. It seems to be – the American public thinks we did it well, if you look at the ballots.”

March 23 on Twitter

55. “(The New York Times meant the opposite, I forgot to mention that I closed our country in China (and Europe) too early, long before it was considered acceptable to do so, Sleepy Joe said I was” xenophobic “, but I was) saved thousands of lives!

56. “Hill / HarrisX rating: 61% to 39% for dealing with Coronavirus status. Thank you!”

The virtual town hall of Fox News on March 24

57. “Tens of thousands would probably be dead now if I didn’t make that decision. And I have to say, doctors – no one wanted to make that decision at the time. It was very, very early. Call it luck or name it.” talent. it doesn’t matter. We made a big decision. “

58. “No, I think we’re doing very well. But, you know, it’s a two-way street. We have to be treated well. They can’t say, ‘Oh, we have to get this, we have to do it.’ , as in New York. “

59. “When you say I got a lot of heat for it basically, I really didn’t do it. I mean, a lot of people agree with me.”

March 24 Click Update

60. “What are we doing in New York to try to help and I think we’re doing an incredible job.”

March 25 Press update

61. “No one could ever see such a thing, but now we know and know that it can happen and happen again. And if that happens, someone will be very well prepared for what we have learned and how we have done it. It was incredible. how did we do it. “

62. “It’s hard not to be happy with the work we do – that’s what I can tell you.”

63. “We are the ones who gave the big response and we are the ones who kept China out of here. And if I didn’t, you would kill thousands and thousands of people – who would die – who live and are happy.”

Interview with Sean Hannity on March 26

64. “But I don’t like it when some governors, I mean, mentioned two of them, but some of these governors, you know, they – they get, they get, they get and then they protest. They get and you do a great job.”

March 26

65. “We are very lucky when we decided not to allow people from China too early. I say that because some people don’t want to accept it. But that was a big decision our country made or there are – the numbers for them. Who are you talking about – we are a big country. They would be much bigger, much bigger. “

66. “I think they think we’re doing a very good job of doing this whole thing, which has to do with the virus. I think they feel that – I think they feel the management – me and the management – they’re doing a good job with me. people – keeping, very importantly, the people who are informed ”.

67. “Οι ασιατικοί Αμερικανοί στη χώρα μας κάνουν φανταστικά καλά. Είμαι πολύ κοντά σε αυτούς, όπως γνωρίζετε, και κάνουν φανταστικά καλά. Και νομίζω ότι εκτιμούν τη δουλειά που κάνουμε. “

27 Μαρτίου Ενημέρωση τύπου

68. “Οι κυβερνήτες ήταν πολύ ευγενικοί για το μεγαλύτερο μέρος, θα έλεγα. Υπάρχει ένα ζευγάρι που δεν εκτιμά την απίστευτη δουλειά. Πρέπει να κάνουν μια καλύτερη δουλειά οι ίδιοι? αυτό είναι μέρος του προβλήματος. “

69. “Νομίζω ότι, αν ρωτήσετε τον κυβερνήτη Μέρφι του Νιου Τζέρσεϋ,« Πώς κάνουμε; »Νομίζω ότι θα έλεγε« Μεγάλη ». Νομίζω. Είναι δημοκράτης. Ο κυβερνήτης Cuomo έχει πει πραγματικά ότι κάνουμε πραγματικά μια σπουδαία δουλειά. “

70. “Μερικοί άνθρωποι δεν είναι (ευγνώμονες). Έχουμε κάνει μια δουλειά κόλασης. η ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνηση έχει πραγματικά ενταθεί. “

71. “Είχα κυβερνήτες να μου πω, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των δημοκρατικών διοικητών – είπαν,« Δεν μπορούμε να πιστέψουμε ότι έχετε καταφέρει να το κάνετε αυτό ».

29 Μαρτίου Ενημέρωση τύπου

72. “Ο λαός της Νέας Υόρκης είναι πολύ χαρούμενος. Ο κυβερνήτης Cuomo εξέφρασε τις ευχαριστίες του, τις οποίες εκτιμούμε. Αλλά αυτά είναι – εννοώ, κανείς δεν μπορούσε να κάνει τέτοια δουλειά. Οι περισσότεροι άνθρωποι δεν είδαν ποτέ κάτι τέτοιο. “

73. «Εργαζόμαστε (ένα εμβόλιο) σε ένα επίπεδο που οι άνθρωποι θα εκπλαγούν».

74. “Κάτι που κάναμε πολύ καλά είναι, όταν σταματήσαμε την εισροή από την Κίνα σε ένα πολύ πρώιμο επίπεδο, αυτό ήταν καλό να κάνουμε, ένα μεγάλο πράγμα που πρέπει να κάνουμε. Θα είχαμε χιλιάδες και χιλιάδες περισσότερους θανάτους. Επίσης, σταματήσαμε την εισροή από την Ευρώπη σε πολύ πρώιμο επίπεδο. Αλλά αυτά τα πράγματα ήταν πολύ σημαντικά, ειδικά η αρχική, επειδή δεν είχαμε ποτέ κάνει κάτι τέτοιο, όπου κλείσαμε τα σύνορά μας σε μια τέτοια χώρα ».

75. “Έχουμε μεταξύ 100 και 200.000 (θάνατοι) – όλοι μαζί, έχουμε κάνει πολύ καλή δουλειά”.

76. “Θα σας πω τι: Εάν είχατε διαφορετική διοίκηση, δεν θα ήταν ευτυχισμένοι. Αυτοί είναι άνθρωποι που μιλούν το μυαλό τους. Ήταν χαρούμενοι. Αναφέρθηκε ψευδώς από μερικούς ανθρώπους ότι «Ω, δεν ήταν, δεν ήταν» – ήταν ευχαριστημένοι. Ήταν ενθουσιασμένοι. “

77. “Νομίζω ότι θα βρείτε ότι τα περισσότερα κράτη είναι πολύ χαρούμενα. Έχω να κάνουμε με τον κυβερνήτη της Λουιζιάνα, John Bel Edwards. Είναι δημοκράτης – αν αυτό είναι που παίρνετε. Αλλά έχω να τον κάνω με επιτυχία. Νομίζω ότι είναι πολύ χαρούμενος. Νομίζω ότι είναι πραγματικά έκπληκτος σε ό, τι κατάφερε να πάρει. “

78. “Κατασκευάσαμε 2.900 νοσοκομειακά δωμάτια, κρεβάτια. Κανείς δεν το έχει δει ποτέ πριν. Ο κυβερνήτης δεν έχει δει ποτέ κάτι τέτοιο πριν. Αυτό έγινε από την ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνηση, όχι από την κρατική κυβέρνηση. Αυτό έγινε από την ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνηση. “

79. “Είμαστε πολύ υπερήφανοι για τη δουλειά που έχουμε κάνει. Έχουμε κινητοποιηθεί και γινόμαστε καλύτεροι και καλύτεροι κάθε μέρα. “

80. “Θέλω να πω, είναι πολύ εκπληκτικό αυτό που κάναμε”.

81. “Θέλω να εκτιμήσουν την απίστευτη δουλειά που κάνουμε. Κάνουμε δουλειά, όπως αυτές που δεν έχουν γίνει ποτέ πριν. Και υπάρχουν μερικοί άνθρωποι που το γνωρίζουν αυτό, αλλά για πολιτικούς λόγους – ας πούμε ότι είναι δημοκράτες. δεν θέλουν να δώσουν αυτή τη διοίκηση πίστωση, και αυτό είναι εντάξει. Αλλά δεν χρειάζεται να τα αντιμετωπίσω, αλλά ο Αντιπρόεδρος μας τις αντιμετωπίζει. “

82. “Λάβαμε τη λέξη έξω. Παίρνουμε την ακριβή λέξη έξω. Και πολλοί άνθρωποι είναι ευχαριστημένοι γι ‘αυτό, και πολλοί άνθρωποι δεν είναι. Αλλά θα πρέπει να είναι ευχαριστημένοι. “

30 Μαρτίου Ενημέρωση τύπου

83. “(Διοικητές) σας είπαν ευχαριστώ που κάνατε μια σπουδαία δουλειά. Και το συζητήσαμε στο τέλος της πρόσκλησης. Έτσι είναι πραγματικά – οι άνθρωποι είναι πολύ ευχαριστημένοι με αυτό που κάνουμε. Τώρα, οι συνθήκες είναι τόσο τρομερές εξαιτίας αυτού που συμβαίνει, αλλά νομίζω ότι είναι πολύ εντυπωσιασμένοι από την ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνηση ».

84. “Ο κυβερνήτης Cuomo εντυπωσιάστηκε και ο Gavin Newsom εντυπωσιάστηκε από αυτό που κάναμε με τον Gavin στην Καλιφόρνια και ειδικότερα στο Λος Άντζελες, αλλά πραγματικά στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο. Παντού. Σε όλη την Καλιφόρνια. “

85. “Έχουμε μόλις γίνει καλύτερο. Κάνουμε πράγματα που κανένας άλλος ποτέ δεν σκέφτηκε. “

86. “Εργαζόμαστε σε αυτόν τον κρυμμένο εχθρό και νομίζω ότι κάνουμε μεγάλη δουλειά – τόσο καλή δουλειά όσο μπορείτε να κάνετε.”

87. “Έχουμε κάνει μια απίστευτη δουλειά. Η οικονομία πρόκειται να επανέλθει. Η εστίασή μου είναι να σώζω ζωές. Αυτή είναι η μόνη εστίαση που μπορώ να κάνω. “

88. “Θα έπρεπε να λέτε συγχαρητήρια αντί να ζητήσετε μια πραγματικά snarky ερώτηση, επειδή ξέρω ακριβώς τι εννοείτε με αυτό.”

Συνέντευξη στο Fox & Friends στις 31 Μαρτίου

89. “Ένας από τους λόγους (οι Cuomo) αριθμοί είναι υψηλοί στο χειρισμό αυτό είναι λόγω της ομοσπονδιακής κυβέρνησης. Επειδή του δίνουμε πλοία, του δίνουμε ανεμιστήρες και του δίνουμε όλα τα πράγματα που του δίνουμε “

31 Μαρτίου Ενημερώστε τον Τύπο

90. “Εκτιμώ πολλά από τα μέσα ενημέρωσης. Είχαμε πολλά πραγματικά καλά πράγματα είπε. Νομίζω ότι μόνο καλά πράγματα μπορούν να ειπωθούν όταν εξετάζετε τη δουλειά που έχει γίνει. “

91. “Θα πουν,” Πώς κάνει το Trump; “Και είστε δημοκράτης. Μερικοί από αυτούς είπαν: «Πραγματικά καλό». Θα σας πω, Gavin Newsom, από την Καλιφόρνια – ο οποίος κάνει καλή δουλειά, παρεμπιπτόντως – και άλλοι είπαν: «Πραγματικά καλό». φυσικό αντανακλαστικό – «Πώς το κάνει το άρμα;» Ζητάς αυτή την ερώτηση σε έναν Δημοκρατικό. «Α, δεν μας αρέσει.» «Αλήθεια; Δεν σας αρέσει; “Παίρνουμε πολύ υψηλές βαθμολογίες.”

92. “Δεν νομίζω ότι κανείς έκανε καλύτερη δουλειά από αυτό, ειδικά όταν βλέπετε τον αριθμό των 2,2 εκατομμυρίων.”

93. “Είναι μια δίκαιη ερώτηση. Νομίζω ότι έχουμε κάνει μια φανταστική δουλειά. “

94. “Την τελευταία λιγότερο από μια εβδομάδα, τρεις κυβερνήτες ζητούν να μην μου άρεσε πραγματικά όλα αυτά τα χρόνια – ακόμα και πριν αποφασίσαμε να τρέξουμε για Πρόεδρο- και είπαν,” πρέπει να σας πω, έχετε κάνει μια μεγάλη δουλειά. Εσείς και η ομάδα σας έχετε κάνει μεγάλη δουλειά. “

31 Μαρτίου στο Twitter

95. “Ο κυβερνήτης της Νέας Υόρκης Cuomo λέει ότι ο Πρόεδρος Trump ήταν” πολύ χρήσιμος. “@Foxandfriends Σας ευχαριστώ, όλοι εργάζονται πολύ σκληρά!”

Απρίλιος 2 Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

96. “Είμαστε ένα αντίγραφο ασφαλείας. Δεν είμαστε υπάλληλοι παραγγελιών. Είμαστε ένα αντίγραφο ασφαλείας. Και έχουμε κάνει μια απίστευτη δουλειά. “

97. “Είμαστε ένα απίστευτο – έχουμε κάνει μια απίστευτη δουλειά.”

98. Όταν ρωτήθηκε για την αντίδραση των κυβερνήσεων στην απάντηση του Trump, είπε: “Τους έχω δει και τους άκουσα να λένε,” Σας ευχαριστώ πολύ. Έχετε κάνει πολύ καλή δουλειά. ” Μια φανταστική δουλειά ” σε μια περίπτωση. ‘Σας ευχαριστώ. Thanks. Σας ευχαριστώ. “Στη συνέχεια, θα δω τον κυβερνήτη, συνήθως από το αντίθετο πάρτι. Σε όλες σχεδόν τις περιπτώσεις, εκτός από ίσως μία – αλλά σε όλες σχεδόν τις περιπτώσεις, είναι πολύ γενναιόδωρες, είναι πολύ ωραίες. Μου ευχαριστούν. Ολα είναι υπέροχα. Κάνουμε σπουδαία δουλειά. “

3 Απριλίου Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

99. “Οι περισσότεροι άνθρωποι έχουν πει – τώρα, και είπα αυτό χθες – κυβερνήτες είπαν,” Σας ευχαριστώ πολύ. Καλή δουλειά.; Αν είναι δημοκράτης κυβερνήτης – σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις? όχι σε όλες τις περιπτώσεις – αν είπα, «Εδώ είναι 1.000 ανεμιστήρες. Πόσα θέλετε; ” Θέλουμε 1.000. ” Εδώ είναι 1.000. Πήρατε τα. Αλλά ξέρετε τι θα κάνουμε; Θα προσθέσουμε άλλα 5.000. Είναι καλό; ” Είπαν: “Πω πω, αυτό είναι υπέροχο.” Και τότε, αν ο Jim Acosta πηγαίνει και λέει, “Είστε ευχαριστημένοι με τον Πρόεδρο;” “Όχι, θα έπρεπε να μας δώσει 10.000.” Αυτό συμβαίνει.

Απρίλιος 4 Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

100. “Καλέσαμε« ξενοφοβική »,« ρατσιστική ». Καλέσαμε πολλά πράγματα όταν το έκανα πολύ νωρίς. Και πήρα πολλή πίστη στο φεντεραλιστή. Επειδή ο Ομοσπονδιαστής κάλυψε ολόκληρο το ταξίδι. Και είπαν ότι ήταν ο Trump – δεν μίλησα στον συγγραφέα – σεβαστό συγγραφέα. Είπαν: «Το Trump είχε δίκιο σε κάθε κίνηση. Και πάνω από αυτό, πέρασε μια ψεύτικη μομφή, «μια φάρσα. Πέρασα μια φάρσα, όταν έκανα την απόφαση. “

101. “Απλώς λέω ότι – πολλά κράτη είχαν πιθανότητες να αποθηκεύουν πολλούς ανεμιστήρες. Δεν το έκαναν. Και νομίζω ότι κάνουμε πολύ καλή δουλειά για να τους βοηθήσουμε. “

Απρίλιος 5 Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

102. “Ξέρετε, είχαμε κάποια απίστευτα αποτελέσματα. Απίστευτα αποτελέσματα. “

103. “Αν δεν το έκανα, δεν θα ήμουν – δεν θα ήμουν πολύ ενθουσιασμένος με αυτό που κάναμε. Όχι, βλέπω φως στο τέλος της σήραγγας. “

6 Απρίλη Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

104. “Κατανοούσα ότι δεν υπήρχε αρνητικό πρόσωπο στην κλήση. Πενήντα διοικητές – ή σχεδόν πενήντα κυβερνήτες – νομίζω ότι ήταν όλοι, από αυτό που κατάλαβα. Και ήταν πολύ θετικοί για όλα όσα έκανε η ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνησή τους γι ‘αυτούς. Και θα ακούσετε τι είναι αυτό, και είναι – είναι πραγματικά εκπληκτικό, στην πραγματικότητα. “

105. “Άκουσα από άλλους ανθρώπους που ήταν στην κλήση? Είπαν ότι ήταν απίστευτο. Ήταν δύο ώρες, και ήταν – όλα ήταν θετικά. Ήταν τόσο ευχαριστημένοι με αυτό που κάναμε ».

106. “Μπορούμε να προχωρήσουμε γρήγορα. Μόλις διαπιστώσουμε αυτή την ανάγκη, μπορούμε να κινηθούμε πολύ γρήγορα. Είμαστε έτοιμοι να πορευτούμε. Δημιουργήσαμε ένα υπέροχο σύστημα. “

107. “Οι άνθρωποι πρέπει να σεβαστούν – επειδή κανείς δεν έχει δει τίποτα όπως αυτό που κάναμε. Και τι καταλήγουν – τι – ξεχάστε για μένα? μην ανησυχείς για μένα. “

108. “Είμαστε τεχνητά σταματημένοι από έναν ιό που κανείς δεν πίστευε ποτέ ότι είναι δυνατόν. Και το χειρίσαμε, έχουμε δημιουργήσει μια ομάδα και έχουμε κατασκευάσει μια συσκευή που ήταν απίστευτη. “

109. “Όλοι μας εκπλήσσουμε τη δουλειά που κάνουμε. Και το κοινό αρχίζει να ανακαλύπτει. Ξεκινούν – ξέρετε, ένας από τους λόγους που κάνω αυτά τα συνέδρια ειδήσεων – γιατί αν δεν το έκανα, θα πίστευαν ψεύτικα νέα “.

7η Απριλίου Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

110. “Το κλείσαμε. δεν είχε άλλη επιλογή. Ήταν μια καλή κίνηση. Ήταν μια καλή κίνηση. Η πρόωρη κίνηση της Κίνας ήταν μια καλή κίνηση. Η κίνηση της πρώιμης Ευρώπης ήταν μια καλή κίνηση. Έκανε πολλές καλές κινήσεις. “

111. “(Οι Διοικητές είναι) πολύ χαρούμενοι. Δεν ξέρω αν το λένε στον Τύπο. Μερικοί από αυτούς δεν το κάνουν. Μερικοί από αυτούς δεν θα πουν ποτέ καλό στον Τύπο, αλλά ξέρουν ότι έχουμε κάνει μεγάλη δουλειά ».

Συνέντευξη με τον Sean Hannity στις 7 Απριλίου

112. “Δεν άκουσα (ΠΟΥ). Έκανα ό, τι έπρεπε να κάνω και ήταν μια καλή κίνηση. “

113. “Αποδεικνύεται ότι είμαι σωστός γιατί ήθελε (Νέα Υόρκη) 40.000 ανεμιστήρες, 40.000, και δεν χρειάζονται κοντά σε αυτό. Και το είπαμε. “

8 Απρίλη Πατήστε Ενημέρωση

114. “Οι άνθρωποι ήταν συγκλονισμένοι που ενεργούσα τόσο γρήγορα.”

115. “Νομίζω ότι όλοι έχουμε κάνει πολύ καλή δουλειά, παρόλο που είναι πολλοί άνθρωποι”.

116. “Οι άνθρωποι μας παρακολουθούν και βλέπουν τι κάνουμε και είναι πολύ εντυπωσιασμένοι.”

