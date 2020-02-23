[trump-congratulates-sanders-on-nv-get,-states-he-must-be-dealt-with-‘fairly’]

President Trump congratulated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday for his projected win in the Nevada caucuses.

Although talking to reporters exterior the White Home in advance of departing for India Sunday, Trump reported he thinks “it was a wonderful acquire for Bernie Sanders.”

“We’ll see how it all turns out. They’ve received a ton of successful to do,” Trump stated. “I hope they address him fairly.”

Trump extra that he doesn’t treatment who he runs in opposition to but that he hopes the election won’t be a “rigged deal.”

“Frankly, I really do not care who I operate in opposition to. I just hope they handle him quite,” Trump mentioned. “I hope it is not likely to be a rigged deal mainly because there’s a large amount of bad things going on and I hope it’s not likely to be just one of all those. So, we’ll see what occurs.”

Even though he didn’t clarify the “bad things” he referred to, Trump’s remarks come times soon after The New York Instances initial noted Thursday that intelligence officers warned Property lawmakers that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in an energy to help the President’s re-election. The categorized briefing reportedly angered Trump. On Friday, the Washington Article documented that Sanders was briefed by U.S. officers that Russia is trying to enable his marketing campaign in the Democratic presidential key.

Trump previously congratulated Sanders on Saturday evening in a tweet that slammed previous Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Minutes later on, Trump alluded to studies of Russia trying to enable Sanders’ marketing campaign in yet another tweet.

Appears to be like Outrageous Bernie is executing properly in the Terrific Condition of Nevada. Biden & the rest seem weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign immediately after the worst debate performance in the heritage of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & really don’t enable them choose it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

“The Kremlin is reportedly backing Bernie Sanders bid to earn the White House.” Jon Scott @FoxNews Why didn’t anyone explain to me this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

Observe Trump’s remarks below: