[trump-could-‘suck-the-virus’-out-of-sixty,000-people-today-and-dems-would-nonetheless-loathe-him,-huckabee-claims]

Fox News talking head and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) speculated Thursday that Democrats’ hatred of President Donald Trump was so excessive they would keep it versus him even if Trump… sucked coronavirus out of the lungs of every person with the virus.

On Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” Thursday, Huckabee bought rather intimate.

“He could individually suck the virus out of just about every a single of the 60,000 men and women in the planet and suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean, if he did that,” Huckabee reported.

“There is almost nothing this President can do that will ever satisfy the people who hate him more than they dislike the coronavirus.”

pic.twitter.com/jF4f6HG3RE — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) February 28, 2020

H/t Brian Stelter