Trump cuts the briefing without asking questions

For the first time on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump interrupted his daily briefing from the coronavirus task force without responding to questions from reporters.

Briefings often extend well beyond an hour and involve combative exchanges between Mr. Trump and the journalists.

Friday, the president was angry after a day of punitive headlines, largely about his comment during the briefing the day before, wondering if it would be useful to inject disinfectant to people to fight against the coronavirus.

The idea drew strong warnings from health experts who said the idea was dangerous and harsh criticism from Democrats.

Trump answered questions from reporters earlier on Friday and said his suggestion about the disinfectant was “sarcastic”.

That comes as the death toll in the U.S. from the new coronavirus hit 50,000 on Friday, after doubling in 10 days, according to a Reuters count.

More than 875,000 Americans contracted highly contagious respiratory disease, also known as Covid-19, caused by the virus, and on average about 2,000 died every day this month.

The actual number of cases is believed to be higher, with state public health officials warning that the shortage of skilled workers and equipment has limited testing capacity.

Deaths are also likely to be higher, as most states only count victims of hospitals and nursing homes, not those who died at home. About 40% of the deaths occurred in New York State, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, followed by New Jersey, Michigan and Massachusetts.

The counselors argued that although the briefings could appeal to its most loyal fan base, they could alienate some viewers, including seniors concerned about their health.

Trump’s re-election campaign officials have also noted a decline in support in some battlefield states and have expressed concern that briefings, which often contain inaccurate information, could play a role.

With more than 51,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States and nearly one in six workers unemployed, Georgia, Oklahoma and several other states took interim measures to reopen businesses on Friday despite disapproval from Mr. Trump and medical experts.

Fitness clubs, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other workplaces have been allowed to open by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, disregarding warnings from public health officials that a relaxation restrictions too early could lead to more infections and death.

Georgia, one of the many states of the Great South that waited until early April to impose restrictions imposed weeks ago in much of the rest of the country to limit the epidemic, has become a flash point in the debate on how and when the nation should return. job.

While Covid-19 disease kills thousands of Americans daily, home orders and business closings have put more than 26 million people out of work, unprecedented since the Great Depression of the 1930s. .

China

Shaanxi province in northwest China reported on Saturday seven new cases imported from the new coronavirus, all among citizens returning from Russia, although domestic cases in the country have been largely brought under control.

The port city of Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia also reported three new imported cases, without giving details.

China has put in place strict controls at its ports and border crossings, banning the entry of foreign nationals on March 28, and even diverting international flights from its capital Beijing.

She has always faced a continuous net of cases brought by Chinese citizens wishing to return home despite the risk of infection. In recent days, many of them have returned from Russia.

China reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on April 24, compared to six new the day before, according to data from the National Health Commission on Saturday.

Among these, 11 were imported, against two the day before.

The committee also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, down slightly from 34 registered the previous day. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China, where the virus first appeared in late December, is now 82,816. The death toll has remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24. .

UK

Dominic Cummings, the prime assistant to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attended meetings of a panel that shaped the UK’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Guardian reported Friday.

Mr. Cummings is a particularly polarizing figure in British politics and his involvement in the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE) drew immediate criticism from opposition parties who said it compromised the group credibility.

Johnson’s office said that Cummings and another government adviser were on hand to improve understanding of government, and that they sometimes asked questions or offered help when scientists mentioned problems within the administrative machinery of government.

Since being appointed Johnson’s closest adviser on Downing Street, Cummings has also alarmed some officials who see him as an anti-system figure who wants to disrupt the usual way of doing things.

The government has repeatedly stressed that it has followed scientific advice on managing the coronavirus epidemic, but faces increasing criticism that its initial response was too slow.

Nearly 20,000 people have died in hospitals in the UK after being tested positive for the new coronavirus, the data revealed on Friday as Britain neared a milestone it hoped would never reach.

Britain has the fifth worst official death toll in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, and government scientists have said the death rate will start to drop quickly only in a few weeks. – Reuters / AP