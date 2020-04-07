Trump declares economy ready to go “like a spaceship” as deaths rise

US President Donald Trump has said the US economy will “rocket” once it reopens, when he met with business leaders at the White House on Tuesday.

Amid reports that small businesses are struggling to access loans authorized as part of the $ 2.2 trillion package agreed to by Congress in March, Trump said $ 70 billion in loans had been treated.

He also confirmed that an additional $ 250 billion is being sought from Congress for the business loan program.

Trump was speaking as the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States continued to increase, with more than 340,000 cases and more than 12,000 deaths now reported across the country.

Tuesday also saw a series of personnel changes in Washington, despite the slowdown in political activity in the city due to the pandemic.

Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the navy, resigned Tuesday after the emergence of an audio leak from him addressing the crew of HSS Theodore Roosevelt, which is docked in Guam.

In a 15-minute speech to sailors aboard the aircraft carrier that was broadcast via the ship’s radio system, Mr. Modly criticized their former captain, Brett Crozier, who was fired after he worried about the spread of the coronavirus on board. Mr. Crozier has since announced that he has contracted the virus, in addition to more than 100 of the sailors on board.

Modley’s departure came hours after it emerged that Trump had sacked the chairman of a new panel created to oversee the management of the $ 2.2 trillion congressional financial package the month. latest. Glenn Fine, the Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense, is a long-time government official.

New press officer

Also on Tuesday, Stephanie Grisham, who replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders last year as press secretary for the White House, was removed from office. She will return to her post in the east wing as Melania Trump’s chief of staff and will be replaced by Kayleigh McEnany, the former spokesperson for the National Republican Committee, who is currently working for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Ms. McEnany (31) is a frequent supporter of the President on cable news channels. The staff change was widely seen as a decision by new chief of staff Mark Meadows, who replaced Mick Mulvaney last month after his appointment as envoy to Northern Ireland.

Ms. Grisham was the fourth person to hold the position of White House press secretary, but did not conduct daily White House briefings during her eight-month tenure.

With more than 90% of the country affected by some form of home stay order, the United States has continued to record the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

New York on Tuesday recorded its largest single-day increase in deaths, with 731 people dying from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the hardest-hit state to just under 5,500.

Nonetheless, Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed to a continuing decline in hospitalizations, underscoring his opinion that the disease could stagnate in the state. Cuomo said plans are underway on how best to kick-start the economy, adding that he is consulting with governors of neighboring states such as New Jersey.

“We have to start planning for the restart of life. We are not there yet. It’s not a light switch that we can just turn on one day and everything goes back to normal, ”he said.

Wisconsin Votes

In Wisconsin, the Democratic primary and local and local elections were held on Tuesday, after the state and the United States Supreme Court decided that April 7 could not be postponed.

This followed a bitter debate between the state’s republican legislative power and the Democratic governor, who tried to postpone the vote but was ultimately blocked by the courts.

Long queues were reported at polling stations, particularly in urban areas of the state such as Milwaukee. Explaining why she opposed the decision, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she was concerned that the order “would result in a massive deprivation of rights”.