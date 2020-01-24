Trump defenders are being followed by previous rumors of impeachment

But one of the top Democrats charged with impeaching showed before the Senate process that both made the opposite argument 20 years ago.

Donald Trump could be the first president to step down. (AP)

“It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime,” Dershowitz told CNN in 1998 when he urged Clinton to be charged with lying.

“Doesn’t even have to be a crime. Especially when you start using your office and acting in a way that hurts people,” said Senator Graham in 1999.

Senator Graham was not in the room at the time of the video playback, but his colleagues tickled the 21-year-old video.

Lindsey Graham was a staunch supporter of Bill Clinton’s impeachment and a staunch opponent of Donald Trump’s impeachment. (AP)

By withholding $ 500 million in military aid from Ukraine unless it has investigated Mr. Biden, Mr. Trump’s actions could be interpreted as a bribe.

The impeachment process provides that the senators have to listen to the events without access to telephones.

A sculpture outside Congress as the Senate ponders whether to indict Donald Trump. (AP)

They are prohibited from drinking anything other than water or milk, and they cannot talk to each other for long.

Republican Senator Richard Burr has fidgeted spinners on the floor to keep his colleagues busy, while House Democrats stand up for impeachment.

Republican senators unanimously voted yesterday to block new witnesses or evidence to be brought in during the trial.

The impeachment process takes presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders (center) out of the election campaign. (AP)

Democrats want to interview former national security advisor John Bolton, incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and even Mr. Trump personally.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly insisted on his innocence, but has prevented his staff from testifying.