Trump defenders push ‘no crime’ while democrats seek expulsion – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers read their accusation against accusation on Sunday with the dubious assertion that the charges against him are invalid, and took a position rejected by Democrats as “nonsense”, since both parties argued for it tighten the process.

“Criminal behavior is required,” said Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer in the Trump defense team. Dershowitz said he will put the same argument to the Senate and if it prevails, there is “no need” to pursue the testimony or documents that Democrats demand.

The argument is part of a multi-faceted strategy that the president’s team is developing prior to the charge trial scheduled for Monday. Trump claims that his pressure in Ukraine was “perfect” and that he is the victim of a witch hunt.

But the “no crime, no accusation” approach was downright rejected by scientists and democrats, who stood by with a tasting note that called Trump’s behavior the “worst nightmare” of the country’s founders. In their opinion, the standard of “high crimes and crimes” is vague and open in the constitution and intended to include abuse of power that is not necessarily illegal.

The White House is pushing an “absurd position,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The leading democratic prosecutor of the case. “That’s the argument I suppose you have to make if the facts are so deadly to you.” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Another prosecutor, called it “arrons nonsense” and said the evidence of Trump’s misconduct is overwhelming.

It came back and forth when all those involved were agitated for the Senate to continue with the third trial of accusation in the history of the nation. Behind the scenes on Sunday, the seven house managers gathered about the strategy with the staff and determined which public prosecutor would deal with which parts of the case. In the meantime, the White House worked on the reaction to the short explanation of the House.

No senator wanted more to work than the four Democratic presidential candidates who had the prospect of being stranded in the Senate prior to the kick-off of nominating votes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“I’d rather be here,” Vermont Sen said. Bernie Sanders on New Hampshire Public Radio during a campaign on Sunday in Concord.

During the trial, Sanders and other senators may have to sit six hours a day – except on Sundays, according to Senate rules – to pursue the “impartial justice” they promised to pursue. But there was little evidence that anyone’s mind was really open about whether Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically amount to inviolable behavior or resignation.

Mystery, however, was rich in the basic rules of the process. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Does not shed light on how the procedure will follow – and will differ from – the precedent of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

“The president deserves a fair trial. The American people deserve a fair trial. So let’s have that fair trial, “said the Democratic Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, one of the seven prosecutors.

But to be fair, it is just as strongly disputed as the fundamental question of whether Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically deserve a Senate condemnation and resignation. The stakes are enormous, with historical influence on the fate of Trump’s presidency, the 2020 presidential and congress elections and the future of possible presidential accusations.

Whatever happens in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has said that Trump “will be deposed forever.” Members of the Trump team have contradicted that if they win a justification for Trump, this means “there will always be an acquittal,” said Trump attorney Robert Ray Sunday. “That is the task ahead of us.”

For all the tension about the structure and nature of the process, some clues about what is coming on Sunday.

The president’s lawyers registered the suggestion that House accusation is invalid unless the accused violated US law. The argument of Dershowitz, supported by Ray, refers to a speech from 1868 by Benjamin Curtis, who, after his position as Supreme Court, acted as the chief lawyer for Andrew Johnson during his trial against the Senate’s deposition.

“There can be no crime, there can be no crime, without a law, written or unwritten, explicit or implicit,” Curtis told the Senate. “There must be a law; otherwise there is no crime. My interpretation of it is that the language “high crimes and crimes” means “violations of the laws of the United States.” “

Johnson was eventually acquitted by the senate.

“The core of the accusation parameters claim that crimes have been committed, betrayal, bribery and the like, in other words, other high crimes and crimes,” Ray said Sunday.

Republicans have long indicated the strategy, which in turn has been challenged by other scholars.

“Nonsense,” said Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri and author of his own book on the history of deposition for the Trump era.

“It’s comically bad. Dershowitz knows better or should be better,” said Bowman, who said he had been Dershowitz’s student as a law professor at Harvard. “It’s a common argument and it’s always wrong. “

Even when he argued for Trump’s acquittal, Dershowitz distanced himself from the rest of the Trump defense team on Sunday and said he would only talk about the Constitution during the trial. He refused to support the strategy of other members of that team or to defend Trump’s behavior and said he did not report to the White House, which was briefly submitted on Saturday, calling for a “brutal” attempt at the 2016 election to fall.

“I am a liberal democrat … I am here as a constitutional lawyer,” Dershowitz said. “I am here to provide my expertise on that subject and that problem alone.”

In the meantime, democrats are pushing for witnesses and documents that were not part of the Lower House. A few Republicans said they want to know more before they decide. It is relevant because new information from Lev Parnas, an accused employee of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is being included in the House case. At the same time, Senate Democrats John Bolton, the former national security adviser, want to name potential eyewitnesses after the White House blocked officials from appearing in the house.

With Republicans controlling Senate 53-47, they can determine the procedural rules – or four Republicans can change course with Democrats.

Regarding the fact that he was forced back to the Senate in the heat of the nomination fight, Sanders pointed out in New Hampshire that “he is not the only senator who gets stuck in the accusation.” Sens. Will also be outside the campaign track. Elizabeth are Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Michael Bennet from Colorado.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ll be in Washington. Is it a week? Is it two weeks? Is it three weeks?” Sanders said on NPR. “So it creates a difficult political situation.”

The House on December 18 usually voted along party lines to accuse or accuse Trump. Rejecting indictments as well as the products of a “witch hunt” and a “hoax,” the president rejected himself as a victim of democrats who opposed him from the start of his government.

