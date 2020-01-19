Trump defenders push “no crime” while Democrats seek expulsion

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s lawyers reviewed their charges against charges on Sunday with the dubious assertion that the charges against him were invalid, and took a position rejected by Democrats as “nonsense,” as both parties presented their arguments for the trial sharpen.

“Criminal behavior is required,” said Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer in the Trump defense team. Dershowitz said he will put the same argument to the Senate and if it prevails, there is “no need” to pursue the testimony or documents that Democrats demand.

The argument is part of a multi-faceted strategy developed by the president’s team prior to the deposition, scheduled for Monday. Trump claims that his pressure in Ukraine was “perfect” and that he is the victim of a witch hunt.

But the “no crime, no accusation” approach was downright rejected by scientists and democrats, who stood by with a tasting note that called Trump’s behavior the “worst nightmare” of the country’s founders. In their opinion, the standard of “high crimes and crimes” is vague and open in the constitution and intended to include abuse of power that is not necessarily illegal.

The White House is pushing an “absurd position,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The leading democratic prosecutor of the case. “That’s the argument I suppose you have to make if the facts are so deadly to you.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D.N.

Behind the scenes on Sunday, the seven house managers gathered about the strategy with the staff and determined which public prosecutor would deal with which parts of the case. They were expected to walk through the Senate Chamber on Monday.

In the meantime, the White House worked on the reaction to the short explanation of the House.

No senator wanted more to work than the four Democratic presidential candidates who had the prospect of being stranded in the Senate prior to the kick-off of nominating votes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“I’d rather be here,” Vermont Sen said. Bernie Sanders on New Hampshire Public Radio during a campaign on Sunday in Concord.

During the trial, Sanders and other senators may have to sit six hours a day – except on Sundays, according to Senate rules – to pursue the “impartial justice” they promised to pursue.