[trump-defends-holding-rallies-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-fears]

It appears like the coronavirus outbreak will not stop President Trump from keeping his beloved re-election marketing campaign rallies.

Throughout a White Household pool spray Monday early morning, Trump defended his decision to continue to keep holding rallies amid increasing issue about the distribute of the coronavirus.

When questioned if it is safe and sound or acceptable to keep his rallies, Trump reported that “these have been set up a extended time ago.”

The President then by some means managed to throw Democrats beneath the bus as properly.

“You can request that to the Democrats due to the fact they’re owning a good deal of rallies,” Trump mentioned. “They’re all owning rallies, that is what they are performing. They are campaigning.”

Requested all over again if holding rallies is risk-free, Trump explained that he thinks “it’s really harmless.”

Trump’s newest remarks arrive a day after a second fatality in the U.S. from the coronavirus was confirmed. Scenarios of the virus ended up also verified Sunday night time in Florida and New York.

On Friday night time, Trump accused Democrats of generating a “new hoax” by “politicizing” the outbreak for the duration of a marketing campaign rally in South Carolina.

Watch Trump’s remarks down below: