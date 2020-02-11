Trump deletes tweet and calls Mike Bloomberg ‘TOTAL RACIST’

president Donald Trump jumped on the political pile of Michael Bloombergs recently exposed comments about the controversial stop-and-frisk policy he inherited and continued as the mayor of New York City.

The former New York City Mayor faces a massive condemnation for the exposed sounds in which he defends Stop and Flisk by saying that cities have to send police officers to minority neighborhoods “because there is all the crime there. And the way.” and the way you take the guns out of the children’s hands is to throw them against the wall and search them. “

Critics cited the evidence as evidence of Bloomberg’s racist views on criminal justice and law enforcement, and Trump decided to respond:

WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!

The president, who refuses to apologize for the call for executions of Central Park 5, describes illegal immigrants as a contagious “invasion” of rapists and criminals that has for years “forced obstetrics” against the former president Barack ObamaFour American Congressmen said to return to the countries where they came from, said a judge could not sue him for being “Mexican”, and committed countless other racist and arsonist acts throughout his political life ,

Oh yes, and Trump has also spoken positively about Stop and Frisk in the past:

There’s just a little problem with that …

Donald J. Trump in 2016: “I would do stop-and-frisk. I think you have to. We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well, and you have to be proactive and, you know, you really help people change their minds automatically. “Https://t.co/gVl6iz8vXA

– Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip), February 11, 2020

