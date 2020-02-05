Trump delivers an ‘optimistic’ state of the union tonight: White House

US President Donald Trump steps to the podium in extraordinary times on Tuesday, on the eve of his likely accusation of acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first vote of the race to replace him.

The first president to be re-eligible after being deposed is expected to tell Trump to the American people that the country has achieved a “Great American Comeback” in his speech.

That is according to early excerpts released Tuesday by the White House, shortly before the president was scheduled to travel across Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the address.

The speech comes after the president became the third in the nation’s history to be accused and because his trial is still ongoing. But he will argue that, despite the division, the country is now better off than four years ago and that he has kept his election promises while making his voice heard in an election year.

Trump will set out a vision “where every citizen can participate in America’s unrivaled success” and will address issues such as the economy, education, health care, trade and national defense.

He plans to tell the Americans: “We are moving forward at a pace that was unthinkable only recently, and we will never go back!”

‘Extremely low key’

“This is a president with a huge sense of drama and a background in television who understands that the environment is giving him a chance,” said president-historian Michael Beschloss. “This is an opportunity to set the course for re-election.”

White House assistants have promised an optimistic speech that will look beyond the accusation process that Washington has consumed in favor of a recitation of achievements and promises. But Trump often deviates from his script and may not be able to use the moment to claim exoneration and arrange scores.

Even for a news cycle from the Trump era that seems to be permanently at hyper-speed, the groundbreaking pace of events that dominated the first week of February provided a unique backdrop for the president’s address. But Trump told TV anchors at a luncheon that his address would be “extremely withheld.”

John Roberts, Supreme Court Supreme Court, who led only the third trial in the history of the nation in the Senate, will be present Tuesday night – this time in his more usual seat in the public. Trump will stand before the legislators who voted to expel him – and those who are expected to acquit him when the Senate trial ends.

And perched over his shoulder, visible in almost every camera shot, House Speaker will be Nancy Pelosi, a common thorn on Trump’s side who authorized the accusation procedure that accused the president of misusing the power of his office to force Ukraine into a political enemy.

US President Donald Trump is confronted on Tuesday evening with his prosecutors during his speech about the union. (Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

Trump will also look for some of the Democrats who have fought to take on his job, although it was unclear whether he would consider the confusion in Iowa, where the results of Monday’s preparatory caucuses were delayed. Prior to his speech, Trump tweeted that the caucus chaos showed that Democrats were incompetent and could not be trusted to lead the government.

Two prominent house-democratic freshmen say they are boycotting Trump’s speech about his behavior.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “she would not use my presence during a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless behavior and undermining the Constitution,” while Ayanna Pressley said she was boycotting because Trump “consistently disregarded the American people, disregarded Congress & contempt for our constitution. “

Trump spent the hours before his speech was tucked away in the White House, where he organized network anchors for lunch while working on the final designs of the address. He entered the moment in a hurry, with his charge of release imminent, his approval numbers for ticking up, and Wall Street looking strong. Aides played the possibility that he would use the address to take revenge on charges.

“I think this went on for too long and I think that if you look at the reviews, the American people are genuinely bored there,” the White House secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News early Tuesday. “They want to hear what the president has done for this country and what he intends to do for this country, so it will be very progressive.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate leader Chuck Schumer called on Republicans to drop a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, awaiting the state of Trump’s union. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

In the closest historical comparison, Bill Clinton did not mention his recent accusation when he delivered his trade union state in 1999. In his speech a year ago, Trump remained informed, without mentioning how Pelosi had originally discouraged him from delivering the speech during the longest government stop in the nation’s history.

Trump wanted to devote much of the speech to emphasizing the power of the economy, according to assistants, including low unemployment, emphasizing how it helped the workers and the middle class. He also planned to focus on the new trade agreements he negotiated, including his phase one deal with China and the agreement between the United States and Mexico and Canada that he signed last month.

Although the White House said the president would have a message of unity, he also planned to spend time on issues that have created a great deal of disagreement and resonated with his political basis. He will attack the health proposals of the Democrats because they are too intrusive and again point to his characteristic issue – immigration – blazing the vast border wall.

He will also devote a section to “American values,” discussing the efforts to protect “religious freedoms” and restrict access to abortion, while continuing to try evangelical and conservative Christian voters who are a crucial part of his base .

As usual, the presidential guests will reflect the problems that Trump wants to emphasize. The invited guests include military families, immigration officials and the former Venezuela sheriff who fled to the United States.

The Democrats provided countless counter-programming and focused on health care – the key to their takeover of the House last year. Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer were ready to receive guests affected by the medical system.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the official response from the party. She previewed her speech on Tuesday by saying that she would focus less on what Trump says and more on Democrats’ actions, both in Democratic-led states and in Congress, especially on infrastructure, health care and jobs.

“I will emphasize the strong contrast between Democratic action and Republican inactivity,” Whitmer said. “This is really about getting the American people to understand what Democrats stand for, because I believe the American people deserve better. They deserve action.”