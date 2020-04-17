Trump denies climate change has any virus and life outcome

Former South Bend Mayor Indiana mayor and failed presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said in an interview Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s misunderstanding of the coronavirus outbreak has resulted “in seeing the consequences of death and death of not listening to science. “

Buttigieg made the statement in an interview with National Public Radio (NPR) in a billed piece of news, highlighting his support for former Vice President Joe Biden as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Former NPR chairman Steve Inskeep pressed Mayor Pete in his bid to make the Democratic Party attractive to a younger generation as he is supporting Biden, who is 77 years older. older than 73-year-old Trump.

“Can young people expect a better shake-up from a president who would be 40 years older than you?” The insurer asked.

“Absolutely,” Buttigieg said. “Look, I’m obviously a fan of generational change.”

“It was one of the ideas of my campaign,” Buttigieg said. “It is also an important idea for Win the Era, which is a political effort I have launched to help candidates from a new step forward.”

“But when it comes to issues that are affecting the younger generation, it’s a lot of voting and Joe Biden has the right answers,” Buttigieg said.

These responses include accepting that climate change is a greater threat than any other.

“You know, the brightest issue in intergenerational justice is climate change,” Buttigieg said. “And, although we may have some differences of opinion about our hallway the best way to deal with it, in November the question will be raised whether to confront it.”

“Remember, Joe Biden has a candidate with an ambitious plan to move our country to where it needs to be and the world to where it needs to deal with climate change,” Buttigieg said. “And we have a president who claims this is a hoax.”

“And if there is one thing we see in the pandemic, it is the life and death consequences of refusing to listen to science and refusing to cooperate, coordinate nationally and internationally – to deal with. a massive challenge, “Buttigieg said. . “This is true for public health and global health security.”

“It’s true of climate security,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg did not comment on the fact that Trump has a huge network of scientists, including those from the National Institutes of Health (NHI) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who advise and participate in his scientific data in the coronavirus journal. press briefing at the White House.

