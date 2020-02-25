trump-denies-in-search-of-or-acquiring-election-help-from-another-region-even-with-intel-report-of-russian-assist

NEW DELHI – U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that no state was striving to aid him win the November election, immediately after a leading intelligence formal informed lawmakers Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential vote to enable Trump gain a second expression.

“I want no enable from any state and I have not been presented help from any nation,” Trump instructed reporters at a information briefing as he concluded a two-working day go to to India.

Right after the congressional briefing, Trump ousted the acting intelligence main, Joseph Maguire, and replaced him with a political loyalist.

At the information meeting, Trump denied studies that Maguire had been ousted from the leading spy job, saying he desired to be changed mainly because of “statute.”

Trump has stated he will announce his decide before long for the career, which demands Senate affirmation.

The U.S. intelligence local community concluded that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election, although Moscow has denied the assessments. Trump, who is sensitive to doubts more than the legitimacy of his gain, has questioned these conclusions and repeatedly criticized American intelligence organizations.

U.S. officials have also stated lately that Russia has been mounting disinformation and propaganda strategies to assist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders www.reuters.com/article/us-united states of america-trump-russia/russia-denies-backing-trumps-re-election-as-critics-blast-documented-interference-idUSKBN20F01B, who is trying to find the Democratic presidential nomination in this year’s election.

The United States would act against Russia or any other region if they tried out “to undermine our democratic procedures,” U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo told reporters in Washington.

He did not deliver specifics on what responses Washington would look at, or what form of activities by foreign actors would solicit a U.S. retaliation.