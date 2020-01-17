Trump denies knowing Lev Parnas, although several photos show them together

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump insisted that he did not know Lev Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani employee. He helped the president’s lawyer spot Joe Biden in Ukraine, despite having multiple pictures of Parnas with Trump and his family.

“I don’t know Parnas any other way than I suspect they took pictures that I take with thousands of people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. “I don’t know him at all, I don’t know what he’s about, I don’t know where he comes from, I don’t know anything about him.”

Trump also said he was in a letter that his personal lawyer Giuliani wrote to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asking for a meeting on behalf of the U.S. President shortly after Zelenskiy’s election last year ,

“I didn’t know about a particular letter, but if he had written a letter, it wouldn’t have been a big deal,” Trump said.

In an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, Parnas said the president lied that he didn’t know what Giuliani and his staff were doing in Ukraine last year when they tried to overthrow the US ambassador and then put Zelenskiy under pressure, an investigation from Biden’s son Hunter to initiate Biden.

The Senate launched a lawsuit Thursday that initiated House impeachment proceedings against Trump. He accused him of misusing his power in the Ukraine affair and preventing Congress from investigating the incident.

“I wouldn’t do anything without the approval of Rudy Giuliani or the president,” said Parnas. “President Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy posted photos of Parnas with Trump and his children on Twitter.

“I think he participated in fundraisers, so I’m taking a photo with him, I’m in a room, I’m taking photos with people,” Trump said. “I take thousands and thousands of pictures of people all the time, thousands throughout the year.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to Parnas,” he said.