Trump deposition trial takeaways: The silence spoke volumes

WASHINGTON – It is 1:55 pm on Thursday, a few minutes before Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the Senate Chamber has to kick off President Donald Trump’s removal process, and the first thing I noticed when I sat down in the press gallery was the silence.

Part of the silence was of course due to the historic, gloomy day. For the third time in the history of the US, a trial of presidential accusation started.

The other reason for the silence were the decorum rules for the process. Everyone – senators, press, visitors – was supposed not to talk.

This is the second time on Thursday that the senators met. Previously, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The chief accusation manager, was reading the two articles of accusation against Trump aloud at the source of the Senate for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

I never thought that in my career I would deal with a second trial against presidential charges, but here I am.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Was in the Senate for President Bill Clinton’s trial in 1999.

When I enter the gallery, Durbin is already sitting in his front seat. As the number two democrat, Durbin sits in a front row that he shares with minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Durbin looks thoughtful, deep in thought. Others walk around; he is not.

On the GOP side of the room, I see Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., Kneeling, talking with Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, who will be watching everyone to see if she is behind witnessing. When the Trump trial begins, we don’t know if there will be witnesses. Unless there is a mediated deal, four GOP senators are needed to join Democrats to force witnesses to witness, and they can’t get to four without her. These heavy, crucial things aside, with his pants raised, I see that Burr is not wearing socks.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judicial Committee, is chairman.

The names of the senators are called when the quorum call starts. I see two former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates – Kamala Harris from California and Cory Booker from New Jersey – entering the room from the wardrobe with Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia, and they all seem chummy.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, is sitting in her back row, quietly observing.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Arrives in her wheelchair. Her seat is in a back row, next to another hopeful 2020, Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado.

After their very public spit, I am looking for 2020 Sen rivals. Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to see if their paths cross. They don’t do that, as far as I know.

It is very rare that all 100 senators are lying on the floor at the same time.

Now that the quorum has been established, I see in the back of the room that the senate pages are holding the doors for Roberts open in a black robe and waiting to enter the room. He is accompanied – this place is full of rituals – by two Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and Roy Blunt from Missouri, and two Democrats, Sens. Dianne Feinstein from California and Pat Leahy from Vermont.

Grassley swears in Roberts and then the senators raised their right hand and massively and swear, and this is controversial because senator majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said his decision was taken to enforce “impartial justice.”

The senators are called in alphabetical order to sign what is called an “oath book,” another ritual formality. Employees discreetly struggle the senators to be ready, so this does not last all day.

In a room with colorful personalities but silly dressers, senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. – the most progressive senator – stood out in her crackling red dress with a hood with a deep neckline and matching stiletto heels.

Later that day I spoke with Senate historian Betty Koed, who told me that the oath book will be sent to the National Archives after the trial.

Afterwards I also spoke with Durbin in his office. On his desk was a book he read and recommended: “High Crimes and Crimes – A History of Accusation for the Trump Age,” by Frank O. Bowman III.

I asked him why he was so thoughtful.

Durbin said: ‘It is a solemn, serious moment. The senate changes when we step into this constitutional responsibility. The presence of the chief judge simply changes the place into another room. You are not in the same room where you do business every day. It is a different place, different rules, different expectations. And that should be it. I mean, there’s nothing more serious under the constitution than considering whether a president should be removed. “