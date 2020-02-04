Trump didn’t tell me not to: Giuliani always sniffs for Biden Dirt

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted on Tuesday that he was still sniffing for “more information” about Joe Biden in Ukraine, even as the Senate approached his vote to acquit President Trump in his trial for impeachment.

Witnesses to the impeachment process against Trump described Giuliani’s central role in Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine, in which the former mayor of New York and others sought political dirt in the country. name of the president, Trump having refused military aid and a White House meeting in Ukraine. President.

Giuliani told NPR on Tuesday that the land hunt continues – with Trump’s tacit approval.

“He didn’t tell me not to do it,” said the former mayor of New York.

Giuliani said separately in the interview, referring to Trump’s investigation of Biden, “I would have no problem if he did.”

“In fact, I would have a problem with him not doing it,” said Giuliani. “I think he would say Joe Biden can get away with selling the United States, which makes us a fool in Ukraine.”

Giuliani alternately described his efforts in Ukraine as defensive work for his client, the president, and as voluntary work carried out at the request of American diplomats. Various removal witnesses said that Giuliani had acted as a de facto White House representative in his talks with Ukrainian and American officials – while also pursuing Trump’s political goals.

But the Ministry of Justice denied any involvement in the quest for earthworks against the Bidens, and Giuliani’s interest in a ad a Ukrainian investigation of Trump’s political rivals – rather than an actual investigation – undermines his statement and that of Trump that their efforts were in the public interest, rather than Trump’s political interest.

Giuliani refused to tell NPR if he had shared anything with the Justice Department.

“I can’t answer that. It would be a privileged material,” he said. “I can’t tell you whether or not I did something with the Department of Justice.”