President Donald Trump has effectively abandoned his government’s federal plan to open the economy on Wednesday, saying he “disagrees” with Georgia’s governor. Brian Kemp’s economic restart, but that it will not take any action against the state, nor does it even believe that it will “violate the instructions of the first phase”.

Kemp’s plan to reopen part of its state’s economy just on Friday will include relaxing orders at home for many businesses that require physical contact with their clientele, such as barbershops, hairdressers and massage therapists. Kemp’s insistence that these businesses – and their customers – would expect to continue to distance themselves is widely considered “crazy” and ridiculed as comically unfounded. Georgia’s mayor has officially called on Kemp to make a “wrong decision” at the heart of the state epidemic.

During a White House press conference, Trump spoke indirectly of the criticism, saying he had spoken to Kim earlier in the day to express his concerns about the governor’s aggressive push to reopen. Although the number of corona cases in the state appears to have increased, not steadily declining for 14 days, a key criterion for the White House under the “Opening Up America Again” aims to end the extensive shelter orders that have helped stop the spread of Covid-19. Georgia ranks 11th in the nation with more than 20,000 positive tests, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

“Some of the governors have done a fantastic job with us,” Trump said before addressing Georgia’s Republican governor. “I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I strongly disagree with his decision to open certain facilities, which violate the guidelines of the first phase for the unbelievable people of Georgia.”

A few seconds later, however, he ceded to Kim, although last Thursday, in developing his plan, he threatened the effects on the states that violated federal rules.

“But at the same time, he has to do what he thinks is right,” Trump said, backing down while still hinting at his ability to reverse a state’s decision. “I want to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing, but I want to let the rulers do it – now, if I see something completely awful, completely out of line, I will do it. But I think spa and beauty salons and tattoos and barbershops in the first phase, we will have the second phase very soon. It is too early. I think it’s too early. And I love people. I love those people who use all these things, thermal baths and beauty salons and barbershops, tattoos. I love them.”

“But they can wait a little longer, a little bit, because security has to prevail. We have to have that, “Trump said at the time, adding that he would abide by his own rules of openness and imply that Kim’s order would not be enforced.

That sentiment did not hold, however, as Trump said in the next sentence: “I just told the governor that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right.”

And with that, Trump announced that the Thunderbirds Air Force and the Navy Blue Angels would soon be launching air strikes across the country.

