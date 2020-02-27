[Trump Dismisses CDC Warning on Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I Do not Think It’s Inevitable’]

President Donald Trump dismissed warnings from the CDC it is “inevitable” that coronavirus will distribute in the United States, in an exertion to tamp down fears of the virus at a White Dwelling press briefing Wednesday.

“Well I really don’t think it’s inevitable,” Trump said when questioned by Fox Information reporter Kristin Fisher about the CDC’s warning the virus will surely distribute. “It possibly will. It possibly will. It could be at a really tiny level or it could be at a much larger degree.”

“Whatever transpires we’re totally prepared,” Trump ongoing. “We have the finest people today in the globe. You see that from the examine. We have the finest organized people, the finest men and women in the environment. Congress is prepared to give us a great deal additional than we’re even inquiring for. That is awesome for a transform. But we are absolutely prepared, ready and in a position. It is a expression we use. It’s all set, eager and in a position. It’s likely to be very well-less than management. Now, it may perhaps get more substantial, it may well get a minor even larger, it could not get even larger at all. Regardless of what transpires, we’re absolutely organized.”

Trump announced at the press briefing that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus reaction.

