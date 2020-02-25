[Trump Dismisses Intel Report of Russian Election Impact and Bernie Sanders: ‘Nobody Advised Me’]

President Donald Trump went right after his political enemies when requested about intelligence reviews declaring Russia is making an attempt to impact the presidential election once again to aid him and Senator Bernie Sanders.

In his Tuesday push meeting from New Delhi, Trump refused to straight say whether or not he agrees with U.S. intelligence on the make a difference, nor did he provide a repudiation to Vladimir Putin. In its place, he concentrated on how U.S. officers reportedly briefed the Sanders campaign about their relationship to Russia’s tries to sow discord.

“They went to see Bernie and they advised Bernie about anything owning to do with they want Bernie to acquire. They did not inform me. Intelligence never instructed me and we have a pair folks below that would know quite very well. They hardly ever advised me something about that. And it was form of a weird detail that they went to Bernie and now I locate out…it was hugely exaggerated and frankly, I feel it’s disgraceful.”

Trump was referring to subsequent studies that said Shelby Pierson, the formal who briefed Congress not too long ago about Russia’s steps, overstated factors of their assessment. He went on by accusing Congressman Adam Schiff of leaking the info and called it a “terrible matter to say.”

“And they didn’t continue to be about me,” Trump claimed. “Somebody leaked it in intelligence but no one ever instructed me that.”

