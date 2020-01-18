Trump does not mention “threat” as reason for killing Soleimani in private speech

President Donald Trump spoke at a private fundraiser that released details of his assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday evening – but did not mention any “imminent threats” that his administration cited as reason of the murder of Soleimani.

On Saturday, CNN got the audio from the fundraiser, which was held at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the audio, Trump is heard from donors saying that he decided to order a drone strike on Soleimani because the military leader “was saying bad things about our country.”

“How much of this shit should we listen to?” Said the president in his speech. “How many are we going to listen to?”

“Threat” from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior administration officials have claimed that Soleimani posed in the United States was not in Trump’s remarks, CNN reported.

Since the assassination of Soleimani on January 3, Trump, Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have made vague and inconsistent statements to the public about the alleged planned attacks of Soleimani on the United States.

Democrats have criticized Trump’s permission to strike as a pointless assault on Iran, and even the GOP Senses. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the move after the administration gave lawmakers what Lee called “probably the worst briefing”. I saw “on the strike.