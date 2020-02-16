[trump-does-not-want-war-with-iran-in-advance-of-2020-vote,-rouhani-states]

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated Sunday that he does not feel the U.S. will pursue war with his state, due to the fact it will harm President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

Rouhani mentioned that Trump appreciates that war with Iran will “ruin” his chances of winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Iranian chief included that war would be unsafe to U.S. interests and individuals of its regional allies, as well as Iran.

“I assume the Us citizens are not just after war because they know what harm it could do them,” mentioned Rouhani in a news conference.

He explained that Persian Gulf nations like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar stood a large amount to get rid of if conflict between Iran and the U.S. turns to war.

Tehran and Washington arrived close to an open up conflict in January, when a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s major standard, Qasem Soleimani, outside Baghdad. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on a base housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Tensions have been escalating steadily due to the fact Trump pulled the U.S. out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

Rouhani reiterated that the U.S. should really rejoin the nuclear deal if it desires to return to negotiations.

“We will at last get the enemy to sit at the negotiating desk some day, like prior to,” said Rouhani, referring to the U.S.

Rouhani also encouraged Iranians to turnout in large numbers for parliamentary elections on Friday, as a demonstrate of defiance versus the U.S.

“Americans will not be joyful with a higher-turnout,”he stated. “Surely they will be pleased with a reduced-turnout election.”

Iran’s parliamentary elections are viewed as a check of the recognition of Rouhani’s fairly moderate and professional-reform bloc led. His government, having said that, has generally struggled to deliver on marketing campaign promises to boost people’s lives as Iran’s economic system buckles beneath the weight of U.S. sanctions.

Iranian authorities have also barred thousands of parliamentary candidates from managing, largely reformists and moderates.

Friday’s elections could fortify the hand of Iranian difficult-liners, who winner confronting the West.